Still I Rise founder Eldridge-Robinson honored by KCC

Providing a warm meal or blanket and caring for those in need are examples of how Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson leads by example. She shows others that despite the circumstances we may go through, we need to keep moving forward and giving back to the community.

A 2003 graduate of Kankakee Community College, Eldridge-Robinson received the John Fulton Distinguished Alumnus award on April 13. She has also been nominated by the KCC Foundation for the 2023 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Distinguished Alumni award.

“Tocarra is a true KCC success story,” said Kari Nugent, KCC vice president for advancement, marketing & public relations, in a news release. “Her work with Still I Rise elevates young adults and gives them hope.”

Eldridge-Robinson has an array of personal and professional achievements. She is the founder and executive director of Still I Rise, a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society. This dynamic and innovative leadership development organization provides comprehensive and cohesive programs, including health and wellness, youth entrepreneur, arts and culture, financial literacy and workforce development. Still I Rise works with youth and emergent adults cultivating empowerment and education, as well as providing life skills to enhance their future.

Still I Rise has been recognized frequently since its founding in 2014. Awards and honors include the 2021 Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year Award, the 2021 NAACP President’s Award and the 2019 and 2022 Best of Kankakee Award.

Additionally, she was recognized as a Citizen Spotlight in the Daily Journal, as well as one of the Thriving 20 Under 40 in the winter edition of Lifestyles of Kankakee County.

Eldridge-Robinson is a published author, journalist for a national publication, talk show host and recording artist.

For more information on the award and past recipients, go to <a href="https://www.foundation.kcc.edu/alumni" target="_blank">foundation.kcc.edu/alumni</a>.

Still I Rise will have its "Beginning of Spring II: Dinner & Clothing Giveaway" on Saturday at noon at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Shorts, socks, T-shirts, underwear, pajamas and more will be distributed. A hot meal will be catered by 5 Star Wings.

For more information about Still I Rise, visit <a href="http://still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.