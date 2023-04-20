Kankakee seeks narrowing of Brookmont Boulevard section

KANKAKEE — Most streets are expanded to allow for swifter traffic flow.

Kankakee is seeking to do just the opposite with an approximate three-quarter mile stretch of West Brookmont Boulevard from near Brookmont Bowling Center going west to the Kennedy Drive intersection.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, lawmakers approved a nearly $28,000 contract with Piggush Engineering to begin survey work — the first phase of any road project.

The goal will be to then develop engineering plans for the 3,950 feet of the road needed to be reduced from four lanes to three lanes, with the center lane being a turn lane.

Brookmont, of course, travels immediately north of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. The roadway at McNamara has been the site of 26 accidents from January 2017 to August 2022, noted engineer Neil Piggush.

Piggush said the two east-bound and the two west-bound lanes are accident prone based on the volume of traffic, especially during school months, and when factoring in the number of inexperienced drivers.

He said turning left out of the student parking lot is difficult even for experienced drivers because traffic is often faster than the posted 30-mph speed limit, and approaching vehicles can be hard to see due to some vehicles being obscured by traffic.

The cost of reducing the number of lanes is unknown at this point. Piggush said engineering work would be needed before an estimate could be made.

Piggush said Brookmont was widened to its current four lanes in either 1995 or 1996.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Piggush said there is a possibility grant funding could be found to aid with this expense.

The project would likely not gain funding for two years, Curtis estimated. But, he said, this is something which must be done.

“This area is a perfect storm,” he said. “There are plenty of inexperienced drivers; people are driving at a high rate of speed; and it’s a busy area.”

But for the likelihood of gaining funding, the project would need to be what is called “shovel ready.” This phrase means the project must be engineered and ready for construction bidding for it to be considered for funding.

Piggush noted there are new grant funds available, such as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All grant program, but engineering is the first order of business.