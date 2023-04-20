Kankakee School District 111 OKs $132K lease

KANKAKEE — A new occupant has been found for the Shoppes at Meadowview complex in Kankakee.

The Kankakee School Board voted 4-3 Monday to approve a six-month lease for a Meadowview Center building that will be used to house the district’s transition program for special-needs adult students.

The new lease, however, is some 10-times higher than the property the district currently leases for this program.

Board members who voted against the contract argued that the lease price was too high and pointed out that only one board member had visited the proposed new site.

The total cost of the lease is up to $132,000. The district will also pay for any improvements needed to the 12,368-square-foot building at 43 Meadowview Center, Kankakee.

Daniel Savage, assistant superintendent of business services, said the price of the lease can still be negotiated with the property owner. The estimated cost is between $19,000 and $22,000 per month, he said.

The proposal approved by the board states that the lease will be “no more than $22,000 per month.”

Board members Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams, Mary Archie and Barbara Wells voted to approve the contract, and board members Jess Gathing, Deb Johnston and Chris Bohlen voted against it during Monday’s meeting at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

Currently, the district’s transition program is hosted at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Kankakee. The district pays $1,800 per month to rent the church space.

The transition program is for adult students with special needs, who can stay in school through the end of the school year in which they turn age 22.

<strong>LIFE SKILLS TAUGHT</strong>

The program teaches students life skills to promote independence as they transition into adulthood, such as how to do laundry, wash dishes, cook meals, etc.

There are currently 22 students in the program, school officials said.

Superintendent Genevra Walters, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that the Meadowview site will provide a larger space and more opportunities for students.

“The issue is, the services that should be provided at a transition site require more space than the church provides…” Walters said. “All those things we take for granted when we transition to adulthood, we have to actually teach those students.”

Walters said the site will be remodeled to include a kitchen and simulated living room and bedroom; an area where students can work and learn job skills, potentially with tasks provided by area businesses; and a space for social gatherings, such as an adult prom.

“It’s more complicated than just needing two or three classrooms...” she said. “It really is about teaching the students to be a part of the community, bringing the community in a safe way, and exposing the students to the outside community.”

Johnston said she has visited the transition program at its current location in the church and asked if anything could be done to revamp the existing space.

She noted the location on Court Street is conveniently located downtown where a lot of places are in walking distance.

“I just wonder how bad the church is that we have to go and spend $22,000 a month,” Johnston said. “I mean, is it really that poor of a site that we just cannot do anything with it?”

Archie asked if the district could build its own facility instead of renting one.

<strong>LEASE-TO-OWN OPTION</strong>

Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, said that, from her understanding, constructing a new facility would require a referendum to be placed on the ballot in the next election.

Fountain said the district would have the option to lease-to-own, meaning it could buy the Meadowview property after renting it.

“Right now, we feel that the site that our students are currently at is not conducive for them; it’s just not ideal,” Fountain said. “We have the site. We’re using it, but it’s not ideal.”

Gathing said board members were supposed to tour the Meadowview site during the March 30 Finance Committee meeting, but the tour did not happen because the committee did not have a quorum.

“Now you’re asking us to vote tonight to push this through,” he said. “What board member has been there to take a look at this?”

Fountain said Verrett has toured the site, along with special education staff and district administration.

An email was sent to the board in September 2022 regarding the need for a transition center, she said.

<strong>DISTRICT PRIORITY</strong>

At a January Finance Committee meeting, a transition center was discussed as one of the projects the district should prioritize, along with fixing the high school tennis courts and building a new playground at Steuben Elementary, Fountain said.

“It’s not something that we are just trying to push through without notification…,” Fountain said. “Administration is going by board direction because we were directed that those were things that were priorities.”

Verrett said she frequently visits the transition program, and she noted there are safety concerns at its current location.

Because the space is part of another institution, the district has no control over other individuals coming and leaving the building during the day, she said.

Additionally, it has a bathroom that is not wheelchair accessible, so one student has to go to the other side of the building to use the bathroom, Verrett said.

“It’s kind of painful to listen to this conversation,” Verrett said. “Because what typically happens with special education students is they’re kind of pushed to the back burner when it comes to their needs.”

Bohlen said that the email sent to the board in September did not include adequate information for making the decision on the lease purchase.

He made a motion to table it until more information could be provided, but the motion failed.

“If you go through this timeline, yes, there was an email in September, and from that email the board received not a speck of information,” Bohlen said. “We still don’t know what the parameters are for the site. We don’t know how many square feet is ideal. We don’t know how many square feet is absolutely necessary.”

Bohlen said that, other than the information Verrett shared, the board has not been informed of the extent of the deficits of the church site — or if any or all of them could be fixed.

“I don’t know of any space in this town or in this school district which you would pay $22 per square foot for…” Bohlen added. “I think this is an incredibly exorbitant price.”

He also noted that the costs of renovations are not yet known.

“If you’re talking about 12,000 square feet, and the cost of remodeling is $100 per square foot, you’ve just added another $120,000 on it,” he said. “And quite frankly, I don’t know where this money is coming from.”