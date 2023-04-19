KVTA production of 'In the Heights' showcases 'authentic' cast

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Article updated to correct spelling of actor's name.</strong></em>

For Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s upcoming production of “In the Heights,” the star of the show is authenticity.

The show, which is set in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, features a predominantly Latino/Hispanic cast. The selection of the show, according to director Sharla Ronchetto, was made by the KVTA board and aligns with the organization’s goal to look for different shows that will spotlight different groups of people.

“They’re always looking for ways to be more inclusive and get more diversity in our organization,” Ronchetto said.

In order to get the license to perform the musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, production has to agree to a licensing rider that says the show needs to be cast authentically.

Of the 12 main roles in the show, 10 are Latino/Hispanic, one is Black and one is unspecified. Because of the specifications, auditions were held a month and a half earlier than normal to ensure the ability to cast.

Ronchetto said that, in the event they were unable to authentically cast, they would have replaced the show.

“We did not want to do the show if it was not appropriate,” she said, adding that it needed to be cast authentically in order “to verify the validity of the voices that need to be heard.”

However, auditions exceeded her expectations.

“The talent that we have on that stage is phenomenal. I’m blown away.”

<strong>AUTHENTIC AUDITIONS</strong>

She said that there is more awareness now in theater that roles need to be cast authentically. This, she said, made for a memorable audition process as many actors who auditioned had a personal story of why they wanted to be part of the show.

“The people that came and auditioned — and shared — talked about representation and cultural identity and what their life was like growing up,” Ronchetto said, adding that each auditioner had to introduce themselves in Spanish to make sure the accents used would reflect the characters in the performance.

For actor Nicole Klimzak, who plays Daniella, the show “relates on a personal level.”

“I first saw [the show] when it was still off-Broadway and it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen,” said Klimzak, who has been with KVTA for 16 years. “You’ve never heard anything like this before. The representation of people of color was incredible.”

When she saw the show, she said, it was at a time when the most diverse musical the world had seen was “Rent.”

“For this to be specifically written about a neighborhood, about the Hispanic and Latino community, it was incredible. The stories of the people were so close to the stories that I had grown up with.”

Deisy Anderson, who plays Camila, is a Spanish professor at Kankakee Community College and is a first-time KVTA performer. Having formerly worked with Ronchetto in a professional setting, the director remembered Anderson when it was time to cast.

“You cast me however you want to cast me, I don’t care, I just want to be in the show,” Anderson recalled telling Rochetto.

“I’ve been helping with some of the language here and there, and teaching folks to move their hips.”

Her desire to participate in the show stemmed from representation.

“Growing up in this area, I realized there weren’t many shows that I could show my daughter,” Anderson said of her 7-year-old. “I wanted her to see a cast that had our Hispanic roots and dancing and hot tropical rhythms and everything.

“I wanted her to see what it was like to have people of color being on stage and having a role in the community.”

Anderson added that she wanted to be “part of something that was unusual and also a part of my heritage.”

The show also was a way for Anderson to get back in touch with her own roots and develop a “stage family.”

“I lost my dad, my sister and my mother, so this has been kind of a way to have a family. I grew up in a Columbian household, speaking Spanish first and foremost,” she said.

The show has brought to life some of the elements she’s been missing since her childhood, saying it’s “the closest thing I have right now to culture.”

“It has been so much to speak the language and hear the wonderful beats and the movements and just feel the Hispanic culture and to see all of the communities coming together. The representation — the Dominican, the Mexican, Hispanic, Cuban, Puerto Rican — it’s all a solidarity among Hispanic representation.”

<strong>WHAT:</strong> KVTA's production of "In the Heights"

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 7 p.m. April 29 and May 6; 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee

<strong>TICKETS: </strong><a href="https://www.kvta.org/buy-tickets" target="_blank">kvta.org/buy-tickets</a>