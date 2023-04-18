ONU honors former US second lady Karen Pence with Maggie Sloan Crawford Award

BOURBONNAIS — Karen Pence, former first lady of Indiana and former second lady of the United States, was honored last week as a “woman of influence for the next generation” with the 2023 Maggie Sloan Crawford Award from Olivet Nazarene University.

In honor of Maggie Sloan Crawford, the first graduate of ONU, the Crawford family continues the tradition of recognizing women whose lives and accomplishments mark them as outstanding examples and role models for today’s young women, according to an ONU news release.

Pence was honored during the April 12 chapel service on campus.

“Your life and Christian character beautifully exemplify the ideals of Maggie Sloan Crawford and Olivet Nazarene University,” ONU President Gregg Chenoweth said when introducing Pence. “Your presence here today provides an inspiring example to our entire campus community and to the young women in particular.”

The Maggie Sloan Crawford Award was created by Crawford’s four sons as a lasting tribute to their mother. Attending this award presentation were several members of the Crawford family, including Marsha (Crawford) Coats, Maggie’s granddaughter and previous recipient of the award.

The wife of Mike Pence, former governor of Indiana and former vice president of the United States, Karen Pence was Indiana’s first lady from 2013 to 2017 and the nation’s second lady from 2017 to 2021.

“To be an honoree of this award means so much to me,” Pence said in the release. “Maggie was a woman of deep faith. She must be very pleased, as she watches from glory, to see this legacy continue.”

Pence worked to bring attention to the mental health profession of art therapy in the United States and around the world, and she championed the sacrifices made by military service members and their families, according to the release.

In 2020, Pence became the lead ambassador of the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, an interagency task force which works to change how the nation treats mental health and understands suicide prevention.

From 2013 to 2017, as first lady of Indiana, Pence created the Indiana First Lady’s Charitable Foundation to encourage and support youth and families of Indiana. The Foundation’s board awarded more than $600,000 in grants to charities throughout Indiana in three years.

As an educator, Pence dedicated 30 years as an elementary school teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in elementary education from Butler University in Indianapolis.

As an artist, she has illustrated three children’s books written by her daughter, Charlotte. Their newest book, “When It’s Your Turn,” highlights her journey to a public life and the opportunities God brought her way.

“I see my life as a blessing, but there have been struggles,” Pence said in the release. “My faith grew deeper and deeper as I went through the struggles. God is my constant. I focus on the positives and blessings in my life. Be open to God’s calling and leading in our lives, not forcing our own wills and desires into making life decisions. His peace always confirms our choices.”

Pence spoke directly to ONU students following her acceptance of the award medallion.

“When it’s your turn to serve, experience God’s grace and calling for your life,” Pence said. “God has bigger plans for your life that you can’t even imagine. God showed me how to wear the mantle He placed on my shoulders.”