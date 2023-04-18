Olivet launches pitch competition ahead of entrepreneurship degree

Business school met “Shark Tank” last week as Olivet Nazarene University held its first-ever Createur’s Conference on Thursday and Friday.

The McGraw School of Business was buzzing with ideas as current students and alumni — in addition to students from visiting schools Ivy Tech Community College and Taylor University — pitched their business ideas to judges and investors during this inaugural event.

“When you start something new, you don’t know what to expect. It’s been going great,” said Chris Perez, who is a professor with the school of business and helped put the conference together.

“At a 100-year-old organization like Olivet, you rarely get to start something new,” he continued, noting that this conference is a good fit for Gen Z students who tend to have an entrepreneurial spirit.

Perez said that among those pitching, about two-thirds are current students, while the rest are alumni. Cash prizes were awarded to five winners, with a total prize pool of $10,500.

Sierra Harris, ONU, was awarded $4,000 for KMH Series; Lextin Willis, Taylor University, was awarded $3,000 for CordPuck; Faith Markley, ONU, was awarded $2,000 for Daisy Hill Fragrances; Wade Frances, Taylor University, was awarded $1,000 for Godspeed Supplements; RW Rienow, ONU alumnus, was awarded $500 for Tribal.

In addition to the five winners, there were five other finalists, including Lana Krohe, Jake Vance, Tristyn Grube, Kevin Williams, all current ONU students; and Lauren Beatty, ONU alumna.

“Judges were gracious enough to donate more money; they actually doubled the prize pool,” said Perez after the event. The original prize pool was $3,000 to be split between three people. It wound up being $10,500 to be split between five people.

“They decided to do that day-of during the finals because they were so impressed.”

<strong>PUTTING IT TOGETHER</strong>

“[We’re] so gracious for all the support we’ve gotten so far [from donors],” said sophomore Morgan Schaafsma, marketing coordinator intern for McGraw School of Business. She added that this event is also a way to preface the new entrepreneurship degree that ONU will be offering next school year.

“For me, I really want to work in events one day. Prof. Perez offered an opportunity for an internship [to me] as a sophomore, which is awesome,” she said.

Students would digitally check in to a session and would receive a corresponding assignment with the session they attended. Part of Schaafsma’s duties was scanning in students after they attended Spark Sessions, where entrepreneurs would pitch their ideas.

Budding entrepreneurs had the opportunity to sell their product through a pop-up shop on Thursday. Students served as vendors selling their own custom work, including T-shirts, jewelry and candles.

<strong>SPARK SESSIONS</strong>

Three judges would sit in for hour-long Spark Sessions where five entrepreneurs would pitch their idea for 10-15 minutes.

Pitches included identifying a problem and providing a solution. Elements of pitches included target markets, existing competition, marketing plans and requested funding, similar to “Shark Tank.”

Erik Tharp, ONU alum, pitched a product and business called Pie Chips, aiming to reinvent one of America’s favorite desserts by bringing the taste and quality of a pie into an on-the-go snack.

“We want to keep the pie crust separate from the pie filling,” Tharp said of the difference between his idea and what’s already on the market.

Following Tharp was another alum, Lauren Beatty, pitching the idea of Philo Collective, which she created with fellow alum Emily Fernette.

The business partners are looking to create a space for community through yoga, a specialty bakery and event venue.

“Now, these may seem disconnected, but we find balance in life is all about exploring one’s creativity,” she said, noting that they are looking to house their existing business in Bradley.

After the pitch, judges would ask questions about funding and sustainability. Additionally, audience members had the opportunity to ask the presenter questions.

<strong>MEETING A NEED</strong>

One of the event’s judges was ONU alum Jeff Forgrave, class of 2002, who now lives in Indianapolis. Forgrave had an idea for a children’s toy that he sold to a toy company for a large sum of money, and he said he know spends a lot of time giving back.

About a year-and-a-half ago, he said that a group began thinking about a faith-based entrepreneurship program, similar to other universities launching programs.

Forgrave said that, in the past year, there have been 5 million businesses created in the United States — which is about a 42% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

“We saw the need [and asked] ‘How can we meet that need at Olivet in a faith-based way?’” he said.

The answer was three-fold, as the school has since launched an entrepreneur club, will be offering an entrepreneurship major and a minor in the fall and now has held the Createur’s Conference.

For the conference, Forgrave said that he and five others were part of the initial funding, and that many alumni have stepped in to help with the goal.

The result was an event “where we not only bring students together, but we bring alumni and friends of the university to just spark ideas and share.”

There were over 500 conference attendees throughout the two-day event, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.

In addition to Spark Sessions, the two-day conference included speakers from different arenas of business.

