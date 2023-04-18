Local events set for Earth Day on Saturday

Earth Day returns again on Saturday, as do several events to give back to our home planet.

<strong>Green Drinks meeting</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. today, Green Drinks Kankakee will have its monthly meeting at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. The guest speaker will be Tonia Andreina, a master of landscape architecture student at University of Illinois, who will present a series of project graphics including a user manual for establishing local ecologies and supporting native and endangered species.

Green Drinks is an international organization consisting of local groups that meet monthly to discuss sustainable living and important environmental topics. Green Drinks Kankakee’s meet-ups are held on the third Tuesday of the month at BrickStone Brewery.

<strong>Spring Service Day in Manteno</strong>

From 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno, will host the annual volunteer service day. Lunch will be provided, so signing up in advance is required. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>» Sign up:</strong> <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2p95vcj4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2p95vcj4</a>

<strong>Shred Day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, 315 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, customers can come out for the annual shred event to have paperwork properly shredded and recycled.

<strong>Immersion Event at Kankakee Public Library</strong>

From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host a unique immersion event. It’ll be an environmental field day in Kankakee County, complete with the info for everyday people who want to support health and vitality of local endangered species and wildlife using regionally available plant material.

Participants will begin at the Kankakee Public Library and then experience up to four local ecosystems and interpretive hiking events. This is a rain or shine event. It is recommended to wear hiking shoes, dress in layers, etc.

Nature photographers may enjoy this opportunity, and this may also appeal to those interested in sustainable food production.

Andreina, the facilitator, grew up in Bourbonnais Township across the street from the Kankakee River State Park. She has a bachelor’s degree in geography, nature and society from DePaul University, and will graduate in May with a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Illinois. Additional interests include food forests, permaculture design and community gardening.

The event is free, but sign-up is recommended by contacting Andreina at toniaa2@illinois.edu. Questions can also be directed to the Kankakee Public Library by calling 815-939-4564.