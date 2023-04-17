Pembroke natural gas pipeline construction moving ahead

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Construction continues on the Nicor Gas natural gas main that will supply Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park.

The company is installing approximately 30 miles to bring service.

According to Nicor officials, the cost of the project is more than $8 million.

“Six miles of pipeline has been installed along 4000 Road and into the first residential area and we are ready to start service installations,” Jennifer Golz, manager, PR and media relations for Nicor, said in an email statement.

Installation of the main began in late 2022.

Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge is working with officials as the project moves toward completion.

“I am hoping we have the first residents using natural gas in the near future,” Hodge said in a statement.

“This is a very exciting time for our community.”

At a January event celebrating the three-year journey to bring natural gas service, Golz said more than 100 residents had signed up to receive service.

Through the Pembroke Township Natural Gas Investment Fund, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will distribute grants to eligible residents to help cover the cost of converting appliances to be compatible with natural gas.

The legislation passed in 2021 gives Nicor the ability to serve the community of Hopkins Park by installing up to 500 feet of natural gas main per customer in designated hardship areas, which are defined by the U.S. Census Tracts and Department of Housing and Urban Development, at no charge to the served customers.

Last week, the Illinois Court of Appeals Third District affirmed the Illinois Commerce Commission’s ruling, which approved Nicor going ahead with the project.

That approval was challenged in appeals court by Pembroke Environmental Justice Coalition, Blacks in Green, Green Power Alliance and Environmental Defense Fund of Illinois, according to court documents.

The group filed a petition for review with the court, arguing the ICC misapplied various provisions of the Pembroke legislation and made findings that were insufficiently supported.

Besides the ICC, Nicor, Kankakee County and Hopkins Park were listed as respondents.