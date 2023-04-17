Madcaps return sees mad success

The former long-running variety entertainment show, Madcaps, which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser, returned for the first time since 1988 over the weekend.

Hundreds of alumni walked in the doors of their alma mater between the two-day event and were guided to a variety of performances in transformed rooms throughout the school.

In a fun coincidence, the return of the event in the year 2023 brought out a total of 2,023 attendees.

The show made its return in celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary this year to emulate the performances and experiences of the past.

Live Irish music, as well as Irish beer, flowed from the Madcaps Irish Pub, normally the school’s Common Grounds Coffee Shop. The art room looked like the set of “Jeopardy!” as Bill Yohnka hosted “The World Famous Kankakee County Quiz Show” and the library became the stage for alumnus and former Madcaps performer Tim Hanning’s “Tim… That’s Amazing! Magic Show.”

Local theater groups put on some comedic entertainment as Acting Out Theatre Company performed the game show “Convince the Prince,” and the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association performed a reminiscent “Catholic Comedy Delight” for the Catholic school grads.

Several live music acts graced the halls over the weekend, including alumnus Jerry Downs’ band, The Silhouettes, in the main gym, while the cafeteria, transformed into the Boulevard Room Jazz Cafe, and the Celtic Knot room hosted even more.

Madcaps ran from 1974 through 1988 and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.

The fundraising total for this year’s return has yet to be revealed, but all the participants and volunteers left the evening rich with nostalgia.