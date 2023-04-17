County adopts measure to keep residents informed on renewable energy projects

After a new state law went into effect in February that set statewide standards for wind and solar projects and usurped local control, the Kankakee County Board amended its Chapter 105 buildings and buildings regulations section in response.

The county board at its meeting on Tuesday OK’d amending the Chapter 105 regulations [the county building code], that was adopted in 1959, in effort to keep county residents informed on wind and solar projects.

“This would require any capital project that is valued at more than $2 million on an undeveloped property consisting of 15 acres or more, you have to give notice to all the adjoining property owners and to any municipality within a mile and a half and to the township supervisors,” said Delbert Skimmerhorn, director of planning and GIS for Kankakee County. “This will apply to all capital projects.”

Before the new state law went into effect, companies looking to build wind or solar farms had to apply for a special use permit with the county, and a public meeting was held for residents to ask questions and voice their opinions on the project. Counties also had a say in where these projects could be located.

The new law prevents any local ordinance from being more restrictive than the new state standards.

“That pretty much changed the way counties can administer zoning when it comes to solar farms and wind farms,” Skimmerhorn said. “And because of that act, [the state] set up the requirements that a renewable energy facility must meet in order to be approved. And it states that if it meets those requirements, the county board must approve the site. It’s really taking away this board’s ability to question, object or do anything but approve them if they meet those requirements.”

The county had to change those requests to be permitted uses and not special use permits. It will now be able to give a notice of intent to the adjoining property owners. Property owners have to sign up for the notice with the county planning department, and they will soon be able to do so on the county’s website.

“We’re thinking of using this as a substitute for what people would find out in an open public meeting that is not necessarily required by the new state law,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

“It would be direct mailing by certified mail,” said Skimmerhorn in how residents will be notified. “… This is our attempt to at least keep our citizens informed.”

<strong>BOARD APPROVES PROCLAMATION TO SUPPORT AG</strong>

In a related measure, the board also approved a proclamation supporting agriculture in Illinois and Kankakee County.

In the proclamation, the board “acknowledges and supports the vibrant and diverse agriculture within Kankakee County; the jobs created, taxes generated, technologies embraced and environmental practices implemented by farmers makes agriculture a valuable industry within Kankakee County.”

Illinois is home to more than 71,000 farms, of which 96% are family owned. Kankakee County accounts for 756 of those farms.

Farms make up approximately 72% of land in the county and farmers pay nearly $5.5 million in property taxes annually, the proclamation said. Agriculture supports 8,370 jobs, which is 15% of the total jobs in the county, and pays more than $14 million annually in wages.

Kankakee County ranks first in the state in “other crops and hay,” which includes field-grown herbs. It ranks second in the state in specialty crop production, which includes vegetables, melons and potatoes; sixth in the state in nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod production; and eighth in the state for poultry and egg production.