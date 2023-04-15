Living history event on Civil War nurse, Red Cross founder slated for May

A living history event, Clara Barton: Civil War Battlefield Nurse, will be presented May 3 by the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable.

Guest speaker Leslie Goddard, an actress and a historian, will portray Barton, speaking in the first person from historical research and appearing in period costume.

The presentation takes place at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Assisted Living Butterfield Conference Center, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee. The event is free, and open to all. Space is limited and advance reservations are required.

To reserve a spot, call the roundtable at 630-278-9036, Riverside Assisted Living at 815-933-0793 or <a href="mailto:kankakeevalleycwrt@gmail.com" target="_blank">kankakeevalleycwrt@gmail.com</a> or Kankakee Valley CWRT on Facebook. Space will be first come, first served.

Goddard’s performance is sponsored by Riverside Medical Center.

Goddard has a master’s degree in theater and a doctorate from Northwestern and is a full-time historical interpreter and public speaker. Her many presentations include Lady Bird Johnson, Jackie Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth II, Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and Julia Child.

Born on Christmas Day, 1821, and originally a schoolteacher and then a clerk in the patent office, Barton took up nursing at the outset of the Civil War. She helped soldiers on many battlefields. Goddard’s portrayal includes stories about Barton’s wartime service that are funny, poignant and heartbreaking. After the war, Barton set up an office to help find thousands of missing servicemen. She went on to found the American Red Cross.

Book a time to give by visiting <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 18 at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road

<strong>Crescent City</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 19 at 301 Main St. (Route 24), Crescent City

<strong>Donovan</strong>

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at Donovan High School, 600 North St., Donovan

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at Bishop McNamara Catholic H.S., 550 W. Brookmont Blvd.