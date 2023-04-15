KLASEY: A plague of pests in Kankakee

Many Journal readers are likely familiar with the Biblical story of the “plague of locusts” that Moses called down upon the Egyptians. The hordes of insects “invaded all Egypt and settled down in every area of the country in great numbers. … They covered all the ground until it was black.”

Few, if any, of those readers, however, are familiar with a huge invasion of insects that plagued one Kankakee neighborhood almost a century ago and raised fears the entire city would fall victim to the pests. The invading creature, in this case, was not the locust, but Periplaneta americana, the common American cockroach.

“Cockroaches Threaten to Swarm City. Conditions Unbelievable Near Quarry on West Side,” declared a front-page headline in the Kankakee Daily Republican on Sept. 13, 1928. “A person cannot imagine the plight of residents in the vicinity of North Entrance Avenue and Oak Street unless one goes down in that neighborhood at night,” wrote a reporter who “visited the district in company with city officials who are striving to eradicate the pests.”

“Words cannot describe the conditions existing in that region of the city,” the reporter continued. “Street pavements and sidewalks are made slippery with the roaches that come out in vast hordes at night.”

The area affected by the insect invasion was bordered on the north by a huge hole in the ground — the abandoned Kankakee Stone and Lime Company quarry. For some time, the city of Kankakee had been dumping loads of building debris and garbage into the quarry in an effort to fill it. The Republican identified the quarry as “the breeding place for the roaches….There are millions, yes billions, of the insects swarming out of the quarry at night.”

The newspaper reported, “Residents of the neighborhood claim that the roaches have been steadily increasing for the past three months, until they got beyond all control. They voiced their resentment at the city for permitting garbage to be dumped in the quarry, stating that this is the cause of their predicament. The city stopped dumping garbage at the quarry some time ago, but the damage had been done.”

Efforts to stem the cockroach invasion were ordered by Mayor Louis Beckman and City Health Officer, Dr. C. K. Smith. Containers of insecticide and spraying equipment were distributed to residents in the affected area. City crews dug a trench along the south edge of the quarry, stretching from Fifth Avenue to Entrance Avenue, and filled it with creosote and oil to form a barrier between the quarry and the residential area. Unfortunately, the Republican observed, “the insects would travel around the edge of the trench and get across into residence properties.”

On Saturday, Sept. 15, Mayor Beckman convened a meeting of city officials and concerned residents to seek a solution to the plaque of pests. “It has been decided,” reported the Daily Republican, “that about the best way to wipe out the roaches is to burn the quarry.”

On Sunday, city work crews soaked the garbage layer at the bottom of the quarry with gasoline and kerosene and set fire to it. “The quarry was set on fire early Sunday morning and continued [to burn] all day and far into the night,” the newspaper noted. “Millions of roaches and their billions of eggs were consumed in the conflagration.”

Charles Deuschle, the city Superintendent of Streets, told the Republican that in his opinion, no roaches were left in the quarry, but “in the event that any are found it will be burned over again.” He said that when dumping of refuse in the quarry began again, “all rubbish which is sent to the dump must be sprayed or treated in some way to kill the roaches.”

Although the roach population in the quarry had been eliminated, efforts continued to eradicate the insects that had infested homes and other buildings in the affected area. One of the worst-infested properties was a frame house at 229 North Entrance Avenue, located on the edge of the quarry. The Sept. 20, 1928, edition of the Daily Republican informed its readers, “The residence property of Peter Zeritis … will be condemned by [the] city and … may be burned as a means of eradicating the cockroaches believed to be breeding there.” The owner reached an agreement to sell the building to the city, and the structure was burned down.

With flames and insect spraying, the city’s efforts to end the cockroach plague were apparently successful. After more than a week of front-page newspaper coverage, the Friday, Sept. 21 issue of the Daily Republican included no story containing the word “cockroach.”

A number of city parks have been built on filled-in quarries. One park is located on part of the Kankakee Stone and Lime Company quarry where the 1928 cockroach plague occurred. What is the name of the park, and where is it located?

Answer: Washington Park, on the northeast corner of Entrance Avenue and Chestnut Street.