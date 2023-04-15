CSL Plasma local facility now open

BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — Annesley Clark spent half of their 20s in and out of hospitals with pneumonia as many as five times per year.

Clark, now 31, of Chicago, recalls consistently missing out on school, internships and events with family and friends because of a then-undiagnosed condition.

“No one was sure why a 26-year-old was in the hospital with their fourth pneumonia,” Clark said. “My lungs looked like I had chain smoked for 80 years, and I hadn’t been alive quite that long.”

In 2019, Clark was referred to an immunologist who diagnosed them with common variable immunodeficiency, meaning the body does not make the immunoglobulins required to fight infection.

“My doctor was able to tell me that there’s a treatment — and it’s plasma,” Clark said.

The plasma recipient told their story Thursday morning to a group of public officials and CSL Behring employees that had gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new CSL Plasma donation center along Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

The facility is the latest addition in the 138-acre CSL Behring site, which has been in Kankakee County for 70 years.

After opening to the public on Monday, the facility brings the CSL Plasma network up to 320 locations across the United States, including more than a dozen in Illinois.

Each week, Clark takes a concentrated dose of donated blood plasma, the light amber-colored liquid component of blood in which blood cells are absent, but which contains proteins and other constituents of whole blood in suspension.

Plasma is necessary to the body in terms of aiding in recovery from injury, distributing nutrients, removing waste and preventing infection, all while moving through the circulation system.

“I get to have a life,” Clark said. “And the people in this room — everyone who comes here to work, everyone who supports this center at all, anyone who donates their time, their plasma — you are giving me the chance to be alive.”

Michelle Meyer, vice president of global operations for CSL Plasma, noted that plasma is used to make therapies for rare diseases, such as immune deficiencies, inherited respiratory diseases, hemophilia and other disorders.

It is also used in hospitals and urgent-care settings, she said.

“Today really is more than just about a red ribbon cutting,” Meyer said. “It’s really another milestone of how CSL delivers its promise to protect the public health and also save lives.”

Blood plasma can be drawn from a donor up to two times a week, which is significantly more than a person can donate blood. A blood donor is limited to two donations every two weeks.

The reason for the quick turnaround regarding plasma donations is the fact that the plasma donor has their red blood cells returned to their body during the 35-45 minute donation process.

Plasma donors will be compensated for their plasma.

The collection site — which does not require an appointment for donors — is open seven days a week. Initial hours are slated for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, said it is time to get the word out and encourage members of the community to become donors.

“This is such a window of opportunity for us to save people’s lives not just here in Kankakee County, but everywhere,” Haas said. “We know that plasma donations help treat rare and chronic diseases and provide for the single largest component of human blood for people who need it.”

Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said that it is “an easy ask” for elected officials to support the work being done at CSL facilities.

“When you have one of the biggest manufacturers in Kankakee County, and then oh yeah, by the way, they do life-saving drugs, that’s a good win,” he said.

Tim Nugent, president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, attended the ribbon cutting after an alliance meeting, where he said he touted CSL as representing 20% of the county’s manufacturing workforce.

But hearing Clark’s story reminds him there’s another reason CSL is important for the community, he said.

“There’s a whole different aspect of this place,” Nugent said. “It’s not just about jobs and economic development and investment in the community and getting a new road — it’s actually saving people’s lives. And I think that’s one of the things sometimes that gets hidden when we get excited about the construction of new buildings and what’s it doing for our area.”

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Shore said that he worked for CSL for 27 years before retiring, and was motivated by the fact that the company produces live-saving medications.

“We just weren’t making little red wagons here; somebody needed what we were doing to stay alive,” Shore said. “In some cases, this was the only thing that was gonna keep them alive. Period. They manufacture drugs here that very few people take, but it’s the only thing that does keep them alive on this earth, and it’s very important to our community.”