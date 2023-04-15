Bradley Elementary looking to make school lunches free

BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary District 61 is applying for a program that would allow it to feed all of its students free breakfast and lunch for at least the next four school years.

The Bradley Elementary School Board gave the OK Thursday for the district to apply for the Community Eligibility Provision through the Illinois State Board of Education.

If approved, families would not have to complete household eligibility applications to qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Students would be able to eat free breakfast and lunch every day at school, regardless of family income level.

The district would be reimbursed for the meals with federal funds.

To participate, the district must establish that it has at least 40% of students directly certified for free-meal benefits as of April 1 of the first year of entering the program.

Students directly certified for free meals don’t need an eligibility application based on qualifying for other benefits like SNAP or other factors.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said that criteria is met by 64.05% of students as of April 1.

When calculated into the USDA’s formula, the district would be eligible for free meals for 100% of students, she said.

“Once you cross 62.5%, you’re eligible for that 100% based on the current [USDA] factor,” she said.

The free meals would be guaranteed for the next four years, even if the district’s numbers fluctuate during that time.

After four years, the district would have to submit updated numbers to renew its application for the program.

“Other benefits include eliminating unpaid meal charges and minimizing stigma or reducing paperwork for school nutrition staff and families and streamlining meal service options,” she said.

McCarty said she would submit the application immediately, and she expects the district would be notified if it is accepted for the program before the end of the current school year.

“This could be a good thing for our families and reduce the burden,” she said.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said that, although the level of poverty in the district is unfortunate, the ability to qualify for free meals for all students would be a plus.

“Potentially we never have to charge for another hot meal ever,” Golwitzer said.