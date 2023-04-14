Still I Rise hosting meal and clothes giveaway Saturday

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Saturday, Still I Rise will be hosting a Pop-Up Dinner & Clothing Giveaway at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings.

Items in the giveaway include shorts, shirts, socks, T-shirts, underwear, pajamas, baby clothes and more. This is a free event and is first come, first serve. The event will go for as long as supplies and items last and the person must be present to receive items and dinner.

The event is in conjunction with Xfinity, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, Riverview Grocery and Boost Mobile and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a> or call 815-414-9614.