Lil's Park renovations nearly set for bidding; Bradley adding dog park

BRADLEY — The cost of renovations for Bradley largest park has gone up, but work on the projected $3 million upgrade to Lil’s Park could begin yet this year.

At Wednesday’s Bradley Village Board’s Park Committee meeting, leadership learned from Bradley-based engineer Todd Gereaux the price has grown from the projected $2.5 million to $3 million, but the project could be completed by June 2024.

The largest of Bradley’s network of 17 parks at 14.9 acres, Lil’s Park is located along East North Street and if the village’s expectations are met, it will be a sought-after destination in the summer 2024.

The chief reason for that thought is a 6,000-square-foot splash pad — its deepest point being about 3.5 inches of water depth — will be located near the park’s center core and east of the existing 30-foot-by-60-foot covered pavilion.

And speaking of covered pavilions, the park will have a second 30-by-60 covered pavilion added, this one to be located immediately east of the splash pad.

The projected is anticipated to be ready for bidding in June, Gereaux noted to committee members. The construction contract could be awarded in July if all goes according to plan.

The park will also be equipped with a 600-square-foot building for restrooms and shower facilities. This building will also be the location where the mechanical systems for the splash pad will be maintained.

Board members appeared eager to see this project begin.

The investment for Lil’s Park has been on the village’s to-do list for some time. In July 2021, village officials and park designer Teska Associates Inc., of Evanston, discussed park plans with residents during an open house at the park.

Mayor Mike Watson said park renovations will be funded through money in the village’s general fund, meaning there are no grant funds for the project.

After the presentation, Watson said now that the planning is largely complete, the time has come to put this plan into motion. He is hopeful a significant portion of the upgrades can be put in place yet this year.

In addition to the areas where children — and adults — can enjoy the outdoors, the park will also see a doubling of the asphalt parking lot which borders North Street.

Because much dirt will be needed to be moved during this project, Gereaux informed trustees a 12-foot high sled hill will also be added in the park’s northern area. He said the hill can also be used by youngsters simply looking to roll down a hill.

Lil's Park is not the only park being upgraded.

A vacant 1.2 acre lot in east Bradley along Yorktown Drive, which is east of Cardinal Drive, is being targeted as a dog park and could be ready for dog "guests" as early as autumn.

At Wednesday's Bradley Village Board Park Committee meeting, trustees heard the park will be divided into two fenced areas — one for large bred dogs and the other for small dogs.

The large-dog area will be .9 acres and the small-dog area will be .3 acres.

The entire project, noted engineer Todd Gereaux, will likely be in the $200,000 range.

Mayor Mike Watson noted that unlike many dog parks, there will be no fees charged for use of the park.

There will not be a parking lot at the site so people will either arrive by foot or park along the street.