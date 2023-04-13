Kankakee County Board gives ARPA report for 2022

A report detailing the 2022 spending of $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money was presented Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board.

Jasmyne Humble, the county’s communications director, presented the yearly report.

“We found through the efforts of Jasmyne that if people know about the program, they come to us for those disbursements,” Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We’ve heard that over and over again that, ‘We just didn’t know that X or Y or Z municipality was doing any of this.’ We come to the county because we have done such a good job of getting that out there.”

Kankakee was allocated $21.3 million in ARPA funds in July 2021, and the funding was separated into two funds — the ARPA fund and lost revenue fund.

The board approved nearly $5 million in ARPA funds in 2022. It allocated $2,856,929 for approved applicants, non-covered governmental units like township bodies, villages, park districts and fire protection districts. The approved applicants completed applications, submitted supporting documentation and demonstrated a negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic under the U.S. Treasury’s ARPA requirements, the report stated.

Non-covered governmental units that received money stretched from Aroma Park Township to the Yellowhead Township Road District. Park districts that received money were Kankakee Valley Park and Limestone Park districts.

In addition, just more than $2 million was allocated for county government operations in 2022, the report noted. Local offices were equipped with upgrades and new services to better serve the public. Those included infrastructure and new squad cars for the sheriff’s department. Approximately 25 local businesses and community partners also received ARPA funding in 2022.

The county has allocated $14.3 million, or about 67% of the total funds, said Kankakee County Finance Director Steve McCarty.

Of the approved allocations for 2022, 23% were for lost revenue and the other 77% were for ARPA and COVID response.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury updated the rule on disbursing the funds April 1 to give greater flexibility for use of the money. Included in the rules was clarification on the eligible funds for capital projects, broadband infrastructure and recovery projects.

It also streamlines the options for recovering businesses and new businesses started during the pandemic. It broadens water and sewer projects to include storm water and culvert repair.

“They did a lot of changes,” Humble said. “So the first year that the funds were going out, really during that time there were a lot of questions on what the money can and cannot be spent on. … It clarifies more uses for the funds.”

Humble added that counties are allowed to spend up to a million of the funds as lost revenue. And with the money being able to be used for capital funds, more money has been going into projects in the county courthouse and broadband infrastructure.

“We always wanted to point out that the main use of the COVID-19 funds was to support the public health response, really address negative and economic impacts,” Humble said.

The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate ARPA funds, and then until the end of 2026 to disburse the money.