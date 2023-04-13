Duane Dean Behavorial Health Center hosting upcoming workshops

The Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and the Community Based Violence Intervention and Preventative Program will be hosting several upcoming workshops at Duane Dean’s The Living Room at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday will be a workshop on emotional intelligence for ages 10-17. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, that same age group can meet for a workshop on establishing common ground.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, ages 17 and over can join for a workshop titled Real Colors. The facilitator for each workshop is Mary Williams.

Workshops will include an open mic and talking circles.

There is no cost to attend. To register, call 773-640-9801.