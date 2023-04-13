Bradley, Grant Park gain streetscape funding from ITEP for upgrades

GRANT PARK — When Grant Park Mayor Jamie Hawkins received state notification that long-awaited streetscape money was finally on its way to the tiny Kankakee County village, she could hardly contain herself.

“I thought ‘Finally!’ I was so excited. This is a large amount of money for such a small town,” the first-term mayor said.

“This will be a continuation of things we are trying to do to make Grant Park a better place for everyone,” she said.

The Grant Park grant will focus on a four-block stretch of Dixie Highway as well as West Taylor and North East Main streets.

Hawkins added: “I didn’t know if I would ever see this.”

Grant Park was one of two Kankakee County villages to be awarded Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funding through the state’s transportation department. Bradley also received the state grant.

In all, Bradley and Grant Park received nearly $4.2 million — Bradley receiving $1.99 million and Grant Park, $2.2 million.

As part of the grant program, the municipalities are required to contribute 20% matching funds. Bradley will kick in $398,390; Grant Park will contribute $440,000.

Both communities have previously set these matching funds aside.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the program will focus on a seven-block stretch of East Broadway and onto North Schuyler Avenue.

It will be a continuation of the work underway in Bradley which began along Kinzie Avenue and will eventually lead to a remake of West Broadway Street in coming years.

“This can lead to us really changing the look of the community we grew up in,” Watson said after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting regarding the grant.

The state awarded $127.9 million for 72 projects.

This year’s program is the largest ever due to Rebuild Illinois and dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.

The 72 projects selected — including in Bradley and Grant Park — include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level. An all-time high of nearly $127.9 million was made available in this funding cycle, with more than 75% allocated to projects in communities that best demonstrated a financial need.

“The Illinois’ Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources and improve quality of life,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a Friday press release.

“And today, I’m announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP – over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options. We’re reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we’re establishing a new day for the program.”

Back in Grant Park, Hawkins will have difficulty waiting for this money to be put to work. She expects bids to be sent out later this year and construction to take place in spring 2024.

“The goal is to update our downtown area,” Hawkins said. “We want to change the look and the appeal. We want to change the overall appeal of our downtown.”

For a complete list of recipients or visit <a href="https://idot.click/itep" target="_blank">idot.click/itep</a> and click the “Awarded Projects” tab.

• Bradley will receive $1,991,950 for North Schuyler Avenue and East Broadway Street enhancement. The awarded money falls under the category of bike/pedestrian and will provide a pedestrian and bicycle route, decorative lighting and landscape improvements along North Schuyler Avenue and East Broadway Street, extending from West Broadway Street to LaSalle Street.

• Grant Park will receive $2,200,000 for downtown streetscape improvements. The awarded money falls under the category of landscape/scenic beautification/construction and will make downtown and streetscape improvements for ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance; and improve lighting for pedestrian travel. The location will be along Dixie Highway [Illinois 1-17] as well as West Taylor and North East Main streets.