One person dead following crash in Grundy County

COAL CITY — The driver of a vehicle died in a fatal crash in Grundy County as he was being pursued by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Police Monday.

In a press release, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan identified the driver as James L. Pheal, 44, of Aurora.

According to a Facebook post made by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the office attempted a traffic stop in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Illinois Route 113, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle police attempted to stop, Pheal’s Dodge Durango, turned east on Route 113 and attempted to pass another vehicle east of Higgins Road when it struck a ComEd truck nearly head on, the Facebook post said.

After the collision, Pheal’s vehicle rolled several times, coming to a rest in the south ditch of Route 113, according to Callahan’s release.

Pheal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ComEd truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.

Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.