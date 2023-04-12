Mobile synthetic ice rink skating into Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — It’s been a few years since the village of Bourbonnais was able to open its Event and Skate Plaza next to the Municipal Center for ice skating.

Old Man Winter has not cooperated.

It hasn’t been cold enough for a long period of time to allow for many days of usage.

The village is about to fix that situation.

With grant funding, Bourbonnais plans on offering a non-weather-based ice skating option — a mobile synthetic ice rink.

“The idea for a mobile synthetic ice rink was inspired by the unseasonably mild winters we’ve been experiencing,” said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager.

“An intended use of the Event and Skate Plaza was to transform into an outdoor ice rink for residents each winter. Unfortunately, it hasn’t remained below freezing long enough to host this outdoor activity.”

When the village was getting public input from residents about its Community Campus project, village officials learned residents wanted to see an added performance stage and winter programming.

“As part of the community engagement for the Community Campus, when we surveyed residents, there was a tie for first as far as what they wanted to see in the new public space: a performance stage and winter programming,” Casey said.

During the planning stages of the campus, village officials decided on a state-of-the-art, two-sided performance stage with a viewing hill, which will also serve as a sledding hill during the winter months, Casey said.

“We also incorporated fire pit areas, so residents can enjoy a little more of the outdoors in the chilly Midwest fall climate,” Casey said.

Casey discovered the mobile synthetic ice rink during a trip to Las Vegas. She noted the rink drew many people to it.

“I was able to experience the unique vision we had for Bourbonnais; it was a no-brainer that this was an amenity both residents and visitors would enjoy,” Casey said.

“Now, with the assistance of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s awarded grant funding, it makes the vision more of a reality.”

Last week, Bourbonnais received $50,000 from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau through its Community Tourism Action Plan grants.

The grant will help the village purchase a mobile synthetic ice rink from Unreal Ice Rinks.

Other funds came via a state grant, according to Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill.

The $135,642 price tag for the rink includes skates to rent [120 pairs], ice skate trainers [for youth through adults] and barriers to put around the rink.

The rink itself measures 72 feet by 49 feet. It cost $90,695, according to the proposal the village submitted to the CVB.

Synthetic ice is made with extremely durable, high-density polyethylene plastic. The surface can be used in temperatures from minus 150 degrees Fahrenheit to 175 degrees Fahrenheit.

The ideal location should be on a flat, smooth and compact surface.

Ice skates with no toe pics, such as those on figure skates, can be used on the surface.

Bourbonnais Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said the rink can be used at the skate park facility, in a parking lot, on tennis and basketball courts and inside.

“You are able to put this in many locations,” Cyr said.

Van Mill said during summer months the rink could be used for hockey or curling.

Officials are looking at other ways they can use areas of the campus year-round.

“There are other components of the campus, such as [Children’s] Safety Center, that we would like to update to enhance the experience,” Van Mill said.