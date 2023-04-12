Bradley rejects senior housing plan

BRADLEY — An approximate $16-$18 million, 50-unit, low-income, senior citizen apartment will not be built in Bradley, at least not as how it is presently designed.

On Monday, the Bradley Village Board voted 5-0 to deny the final plat for the proposed Bradley Pointe Residences as presented by Lombard developer Rodger Brown.

There was little discussion on the matter, which had also been rejected by a 5-2 vote last week by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corp., was seeking to place a 50-unit, L-shaped complex on a six-acre site where Freedom Drive and Lemna Avenue merge, just southeast of the Northfield Square mall property.

He had sought to start construction this summer and have the development ready for occupancy in one year.

However, those plans have been scrapped, and Brown will be forced to come up with some alternative development.

The development was to serve low-income senior citizens, ages 55 and older, who are earning at or below 80% of area median income.

After the meeting concluded, Brown said the trustee’s vote was expected.

He has not given up on developing this type of project within Bradley. He said his next step will be to have a meeting with the Bradley administration and see what can be agreed upon.

He said a redesign of his project will be obvious.

He noted he likely invested about $500,000 in the rejected project in terms of planning, design, an engineering market study, soil borings and architecture.

“We will have a meeting and see where it goes from there,” he said.

In short, the village board, like the planning board, believes the project was out-of-step with the type of housing which is in this area of east Bradley.

While all agree the location is heavily occupied by rental properties, the properties are not nearly as large as the proposed Bradley Pointe.

Prior to the matter being taken up, Bourbonnais resident Gail Schmidt spoke in favor of the development. She said she would like to live in the complex Brown has proposed. She noted she is currently living in a mobile home park.

“I was very excited to hear about this new housing,” she said. “There are other buildings for 55 and older, but I don’t want to go there. … I just feel it would be a wonderful thing. I want to move there.”

Schmidt, like others who had targeted this development as a residential option, will be forced to wait or find other options.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the development simply did not fit with the village’s comprehensive plan.

Following the meeting, Watson said he would be more than happy to sit down with Brown.

“We will work with him if we can. If we can’t, we won’t,” he said.

New Directions was approved in 2022 by the Illinois Housing Development Authority for low-income tax credits, which aid the cost of development.

The development was to have consisted of 38 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

Brown had previously stated he has been looking for development opportunities in the Bradley area for several years. He noted this was his third attempt at developing within the village.