Bradley OKs 126-acre farmland purchase for $2.55M

BRADLEY — Property purchases keep happening for the Bradley village administration.

First, it was the former Carson’s men’s store inside the Northfield Square mall, which the village acquired in October 2019 for $1.1 million. Then in June 2021, the village bought the retail space which once housed the JCPenney store in the mall for $577,500.

The latest acquisition is much more expensive and a lot larger.

The Bradley administration is in the final stages of a $2.55 million acquisition of 126.3 acres consisting of six parcels of farmland owned by Alexander Real Properties LLC from local businessman Jerry Alexander.

The Bradley Village Board OK’d the purchase following an approximate 20-minute executive session near the conclusion of Monday’s board meeting.

The deal equates to $20,192 per acre as the total purchase price is $2,550,250.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson estimated the purchase of the farmland, which includes about 15 acres of ponds, should be complete within the next 30 to 60 days.

The property is directly east of the Walmart Supercenter in the Bradley Commons shopping center along Illinois Route 50 at St. George Road.

What the property might ultimately be used for is not quite nailed down, but Watson said after the board meeting the property could be transformed into the youth baseball complex which the village is in the process of developing.

He said the property is one of a few sites which could be used for that purpose, but Watson said no determination has been made. He said village and the consultants for the baseball project continue to evaluate properties.

All the property is within Bourbonnais Township.

The vast majority of the 126 acres — about 85 acres — is currently also within Bradley boundaries. The mayor noted property not within the village limits will be annexed.

Regarding the baseball complex, the village is evaluating numerous sites for an eight- to 12-diamond baseball complex — which could cost upward of $35 million, including land purchase and construction.

At a mid-March village board meeting, trustees unanimously approved an $875,000, 24-month agreement with The Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Fla., to plan and construct a lighted baseball complex — complete with fields with turf surfaces.

A Sports Facilities official said once the complex is in full use, its economic impact could be up to $33 million annually when factoring in hotel, restaurant and shopping activities.

The exact location for the athletic field development has not been pinned down. The village is still evaluating locations, but a site is expected to be chosen and purchased shortly.

The complex likely will need 40 to 80 acres. Once a site is selected, it will take 18 to 24 months to construct.

Concerning the 126-acre purchase, Watson said the opportunity to acquire this amount of property near the region’s retail district was simply too overwhelming to pass on.

He stressed that no decisions have been made regarding the ultimate use of this property.

“[The sports complex] may not be located here, but the site is in the running,” he said.

The mayor said this property was not even on the village’s radar as recently as a month ago. However, when he learned there was a possibility of it being sold, some calls were made.

Watson also said these recent acquisitions will not be the only ones made. He said more purchases are slated for the coming months as Bradley begins to flex its muscle as the region’s hub for not only retail, but recreation and entertainment as well.

“The potential is so great there,” he said of the village’s northern area. “We want to grab the opportunities while they present themselves. We are comfortable sitting on as much property as we can afford.”

He noted while there is no such thing as inexpensive property, farmland is about as reasonable as there is in terms of development potential.