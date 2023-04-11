Several local Red Cross blood drives set for April

In the coming weeks, there will be a several local blood drives happening in Bourbonnais, Crescent City, Donovan and Kankakee.

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma during the year.

“This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives,” according to a news release from the Red Cross.

Book a time to give by visiting <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 18 at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road

<strong>Crescent City</strong>

• 1-6 p.m. April 19 at 301 Main St. (Route 24), Crescent City

<strong>Donovan</strong>

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at Donovan High School, 600 North St., Donovan

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at Bishop McNamara Catholic H.S., 550 W. Brookmont Blvd.