Kankakee house fire causes $95,000 in damages

KANKAKEE — A fire Monday afternoon in the 400 block of South Wildwood Avenue caused heavy damage to a two-story structure in Kankakee.

At 12:25 p.m., Kankakee firefighters, with assistance from other local departments, were dispatched to the fire, said Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the structure, LaRoche said.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal with an arson dog was called in to assist with the investigation, LaRoche said.

There were no residents on scene when firefighters arrived. The owner of the structure said residents were evicted a few days prior, LaRoche said.

Loss estimates were put at $95,000, LaRoche said.