Governors State faculty, staff union set to strike today

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University faculty and staff are set to strike today.

The most recent bargaining session Thursday lasted eight hours without reaching a full agreement. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Wednesday.

The GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, stated in a news release that Thursday’s session resulted in “another inadequate offer from the university,” but that a compromise was reached on parental leave, with the university agreeing to offer 25 days.

A statement from the university emailed to the Daily Journal said “substantial progress” was made Thursday, and “a strike at this time is premature,” as the parties are “continuing to negotiate in good faith.”

“The parties reached tentative agreements about several contested working conditions, including enhanced parental leave for faculty,” the university’s statement reads. “GSU increased its prior wages proposal made at the last bargaining session. Our economic package constituted the largest proposal GSU has made to UPI in at least 15 years.

“The value of UPI’s economic position remained unchanged throughout the day, however, and remains well out of reach of what is feasible for the institution.”

GSU President Cheryl Green issued a statement to the GSU community on Monday.

“We are disappointed that UPI’s leadership continues down this path despite the repeated enhancements we have made to address their bargaining positions,” Green said in the statement. “Our goal remains reaching a fair contract that works for our faculty, our students and our institution.”

Green also said campus will remain open and university operations would continue uninterrupted. Students are being asked to continue attending their classes unless notified of a cancellation.

“We have appropriate contingency plans that we are following to minimize the impacts of the strike,” Green said in the statement. “These plans ensure student services — such as dining and health services — continue uninterrupted.

“During a strike, our top priority will be maintaining to the extent possible our full class schedule and students should be reminded to attend all their classes unless instructed otherwise.”

More information on the university’s response can be found on an FAQ page on GSU’s website at <a href="http://www.govst.edu/bargainingfaqs" target="_blank">govst.edu/bargainingfaqs</a>.

The union said it is asking for a raise “that reflects the high-quality work they do for GSU students,” and it is asking for “manageable workloads,” as some academic advisors report being responsible for hundreds of students.

“After all that time bargaining, administration just walked away from the table,” said GSU-UPI President Mike Hart in the release. “There was no sense of urgency. The university wouldn’t agree to bargain further to avert a strike, so we will be heading to the picket lines on Tuesday, April 11.”

Hart goes on to say GSU’s UPI union members “are among the lowest paid in the state.”

“The increase they’re offering wouldn’t cover a year’s worth of gas to drive to work,” Hart said in the release. “We are dedicated to this university. We’ve sacrificed raises when times were tough under Governor Rauner — we shouldn’t have to keep sacrificing.”

Hart said members will walk the picket lines “first thing Tuesday morning” unless a resolution is met before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“We stand ready to negotiate anytime,” Hart said.

The two sides have been bargaining since June 2022 and entered mediation in December.

Union members took a strike vote in March and filed their intent to strike on March 27.

The union represents about 280 tenured and tenure-track faculty, not-tenure track lecturers, and academic support professionals at GSU.

Governors State faculty and staff aren’t the only ones heading to the picket line.

They join two other Illinois UPI chapters — Chicago State University and Eastern Illinois University — which have recently gone on strike.

CSU-UPI members began their strike April 3, and EIU-UPI members began their strike Thursday.

“The fact that all three of our bargaining tables in different parts of the state have come to this point is disappointing,” said John Miller, UPI Local 4100 president and IFT executive vice president of higher education, in the release. “These universities have no problem giving double digit raises to their administrators and presidents.

“Our members work with students every day, and they deserve the respect and equity that comes from a fair contract that recognizes their value. Our members will join their union sisters and brothers from Chicago State and Eastern Illinois Universities on strike until a fair contract is won.”