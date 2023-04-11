Bonfield carries on with Good Friday tradition

The sound of wood scraping the pavement accompanied members of the Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish once again as they took turns carrying a 6-foot-tall wooden cross through Bonfield as the sun shined on Friday morning.

The Good Friday tradition of the cross carry, started by Bonfield resident Bart Durbin five years ago, has grown to a sizable pilgrimage as more than 20 people, including several vehicles and a golf cart, joined him this year for the 2-mile walk through town in celebration of the Easter holiday.

“The community turnout shows me this is a groundswell,” said Pastor Keith Blankenship, whose been with the parish since July 2019. “It shows we have a lot of good faith here.”

Beginning at 10 a.m. sharp at the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church on Smith Street, participants young and old joined Durbin in his cross carry in an effort to bring faith to people’s minds.

“I feel blessed,” Durbin said of the turnout. “I’m blessed to still be here doing this.”

Many participants walking along Friday had joined Durbin in previous years, aside from his solo carry in 2020 during the pandemic, but there were quite a few new faces, Blankenship noted. Namely some younger faces.

First-time participant, 11-year-old Kiley Mezo, of Limestone, said she was glad she carried the cross that morning.

Mezo agreed with another participant’s observation — “It makes you feel like part of something bigger.”

For more information on Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish services and events, go to <a href="https://www.bonfieldgrandprairie.org" target="_blank">bonfieldgrandprairie.org</a>.