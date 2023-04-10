Riverside Healthcare donates over $12K to local high schools

Riverside Healthcare’s annual Scores for Schools program donated more than $12,000 to area high schools for their 2022 fall sports seasons.

“We are so proud of our local high schools for their achievements this year, and Riverside is grateful to be able to celebrate student-athletes and their coaches with this program,” said Riverside Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kyle Benoit in a news release.

Schools have the opportunity to earn $25 for every home varsity football touchdown, $20 for every home volleyball game won, and for those schools without a football program, $10 for every home varsity boys soccer goal.

The participating schools accepted the following amounts:

<strong>• Beecher High School:</strong> $890

<strong>• Bishop McNamara High School:</strong> $330

<strong>• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School:</strong> $955

<strong>• Clifton Central High School:</strong> $540

<strong>• Coal City High School:</strong> $710

<strong>• Grace Christian Academy:</strong> $480

<strong>• Grant Park High School:</strong> $830

<strong>• Herscher High School:</strong> $615

<strong>• Iroquois West High School:</strong> $515

<strong>• Kankakee High School:</strong> $1,175

<strong>• Kankakee Trinity Academy:</strong> $750

<strong>• Manteno High School:</strong> $640

<strong>• Momence High School:</strong> $585

<strong>• Peotone High School:</strong> $370

<strong>• Reed-Custer High School:</strong> $1,300

<strong>• St. Anne High School:</strong> $460

<strong>• Watseka High School:</strong> $800

<strong>• Wilmington High School:</strong> $1,015

For more information and for photos of schools accepting donation checks, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/bdf4r62p" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bdf4r62p</a>.