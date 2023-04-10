Dueling pianos coming to Majestic on Saturday

Audience members of the Majestic Theater will be howling at the moon Saturday night.

Well, perhaps not literally, but they’ll be enjoying Howl at the Moon at the Majestic, a dueling pianos event that consists of two piano players and a drummer.

“It’s an interactive event where the audience requests songs and the piano players, and drummer will perform them,” said Kenny Lundquist, one of Majestic’s owners. “There will be plenty of room to dance and have a great time!”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show goes from 7-10 p.m. at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets range from $25-50 and can be purchased at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/9suc47zk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/9suc47zk</a> or in person at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Remaining tickets can also be purchased at the door. There is no age restriction on the event.

Brother George’s BBQ will be on tap for food, and there will be an open bar.

This is another in a stream of events that have been taking place at the Majestic in the last several months. Concerts and comedy shows have been taking the stage at the theater now owned by Lundquist and Marci Sadler, of Bourbonnais.

The property was purchased in 2022 by Sadler and Lundquist and three other business partners — Dylan Cote, of Bradley, and Cassie and Anthony Verch, of Hampton, Minn. — for $825,000.

“I fell in love with this building, with its history,” Lundquist told the Journal after the purchase. “We want to take it to the next level. We feel the energy and the revitalization taking place in the downtown.”