Villarreal resigns from Kankakee County Chamber, organization seeks replacement

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce once again is starting a search for a new president and CEO.

On Thursday, the executive board of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce announced to its members Ashley Villarreal has resigned as president and CEO.

According to a news release from the organization, Villarreal is making the transition out of the position this week.

“We want to thank Ashley for her service to our community since May of 2021. She has gone above and beyond to add opportunities for training, engagement and networking with organizations of all shapes and sizes,” the board said in a statement.

“She leaves the operations of the Chamber in great shape. We wish Ashley well in her future endeavors.”

The board is made up of Lisa Ravesloot (chair), Rob Warmbir (vice chair), Brian Creek, Vince Clark, Mark Kaner, John Keigher and Susan Wolff.

When Villarreal started with the chamber on May 24, 2021, she was the fourth executive director since the spring of 2020.

Villarreal submitted a letter to chamber members regarding the resignation.

“Dear Members, I am writing to let you know that I have given my notice to the Board of Directors and will no longer be the President & CEO of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce,” she wrote.

“Over the last two years, I have watched as you came together as a community to support the mission of the Chamber. You have dug deep and given so much. I am proud of the time I got to spend in this position and wish the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce all the success.

“Thank you for all you’ve done to support the Chamber and each other.”

The board said, given the announcement, that it will immediately begin the search for a successor. It was noted that a job posting will be up on LinkedIn and Indeed in the coming days.

“Please know we have a dedicated executive committee, an active board of directors, along with many ambassadors, volunteers, sponsors and current staff that will maintain all programming as planned,” the board wrote to members.