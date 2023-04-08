New Manteno police, public works buildings near completion

The much-anticipated new locations for the Manteno police and public works departments are nearing completion.

It’s anticipated that the police department will be able to move into the former Municipal Bank branch building at 110 Marquette Place South at the end of June. Manteno purchased the building in March 2022 for $1.65 million, and the renovation began in November to turn the building into the new police station.

Mayor Tim Nugent said after Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting the work is finishing up on the drywall, as all the renovation was to the inside of the building, which was part of an approximate $1.5 million project.

“They built some garages where the [bank] drive-up windows were,” he said. “... The nice thing is there’s no deadline. Where they’re operating out of now, we don’t have to be out of there anytime soon.”

The police department had outgrown its building at 269 N. Main St., so when the opportunity arose in 2022 to buy the bank building, it was a perfect fit. It was estimated the village would’ve had to spend $5-6 million to build a brand new station.

“They’ll move gradually once it’s done, so we’re hoping June sometime,” Nugent said. “It was a good indoor job for the company that got the bid. They were able to work in there all winter long. It was all indoors, but there was a lot of renovation, a lot of work and then there was a lot of telecommunications [work]. We had to run fiber wire and different things. It’s going to be a great spot, right on the main road of town.”

On Monday, the board approved the purchase of new signage for the police department and the public works building. The board OK’d new signs from Fast Signs of Kankakee for $26,664 for the police department and for $34,350 for public works.

Trustee Samuel Martin said he recently toured the new facility for the public works department and the police station.

“They’re beautiful,” he said. “They’ve made a lot of progress, especially the police station. The officers that have been in said it’s going to be ‘first class.’”

The public works department will be moving from its current location at 700 S. Oak St. to a newly constructed facility on Maple Street on the north side of the village across from Legacy Park. The public works has to store its equipment at more than one site in the village, and it will now have everything under one roof.

The village purchased 10 acres for the new, 45,000-square-foot public works facility, and the total project cost $7 million, which came out of the reserve fund. Nugent said both the police and public works departments will be set for the next 50 years and beyond.

“No new taxes were used for the projects,” he said, noting also that the village’s pension obligations are fully funded as well.