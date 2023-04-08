Local, national churches find membership shift post-pandemic

The pandemic undoubtedly touched every facet of life, from changing the way we work and learn, to changing our daily routines.

A major hit came for churches as places of worship were instructed to close their doors and congregants were advised to stay home. As the initial shock and disarray lessened, churches began live-streaming worships for people to view from home.

Now, more than two years after places began to reopen and the world returned to some semblance of normalcy, churches still are having trouble getting people to come back.

“COVID changed the dynamics of how we worship God,” said Dr. Jay Kim, the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Kankakee. “Previously, we had to be in church. Now, people are online giving.”

Kim joined the Kankakee church in February after working in Los Angeles for a time. He is originally from South Korea.

“In L.A., the churches there are at 40-50% membership on Sundays, Kim said. “Lots of churches turned to online streaming, so there was a lot of online attendance.”

He said the Presbyterian church lost a good deal of membership because of COVID, which he added is a trend for most churches.

He did note Kankakee churches, based on his conversations with other pastors, have seen a loss in membership not only because of COVID but because of a population decrease in the area. On the flip side, he said churches in a place such as Bourbonnais are seeing growth as families move to the area.

“COVID hit hard for churches of this area,” he said. “Churches in Kankakee are having a hard time to maintain [the] number of people who can keep the church going.”

As membership goes down, so do offerings, making it difficult to pay pastors. Many full-time pastors have gone to part-time and are in need of a second job.

Kim, however, is full-time. Before his arrival, the Kankakee church had different pastors for Sunday services that would rotate.

“When I became an ordained pastor, I was trained to revitalize dying churches, smaller churches in the countryside,” he said when explaining why he took the job. “We are OK financially, and I see potential for the church.”

Kim has spent his first few months in Kankakee meeting pastors and leaders in the community.

“What I’m trying to do now is [planning on] going to council meeting in May and will pray for city of Kankakee, we need to. It needs to grow so churches can grow, too, so we are connecting.”

For more information on the church at 371 E. Court St., go to <a href="https://www.firstpreskankakee.org" target="_blank">firstpreskankakee.org</a>.

<strong>EXAMINING THE CHANGE</strong>

In a comprehensive report released March 28 by the Pew Research Center titled: “How the Pandemic Has Affected Attendance at U.S. Religious Services,” the poll surveyed 11,377 U.S. adults in November last year. Its margin of error for the full sample of respondents is plus- or minus-1.5 percentage points.

The poll found the share of U.S. adults typically attending religious services at least once per month dropped from 33% in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, to 30% in 2022. About 20% of Americans say they now attend in person less often than they did before the pandemic.

Because this is a national trend that likely will continue, some churches are working on ways to revitalize their image.

Take the former Wilton Center Federated Church in Manhattan near the Peotone border: the American Baptist/United Methodist church has rebranded itself as Faith Connection.

Pastor Zach Dyrda, who became interim pastor in January 2022 and officially was installed that November, said attendance has doubled since he first started.

“I think we’re going to hit over 50 people on Easter, last Sunday [March 26], we had 42 [people],” he said, noting the lowest attendance was about 15 people.

Dyrda, who suggested the name change, said his age of 34 has been helpful as that’s the generation the church is looking to reach. He recommended the church implement live music, and they since have hired a worship leader — a millennial — who will handle the music.

“There’s a lot of churches going, ‘The way we’ve done things aren’t working, what do we need to do to move forward?’” he said, adding many parents want to bring their younger kids with them.

A children’s pastor currently is being sought. The church received a grant from the denomination to pay this position.

With the help from nursery workers, childcare is available to parents who want to attend service while making sure their kids are cared for. In the last month, they’ve had about 10 kids coming in on Sundays.

“Within March, everything has flipped for us,” Dyrda said. “As we would say in the church ‘God is on the move.’”

Outside of appealing to younger generations, even Dyrda can’t fully explain why they’ve had such luck when other churches making the same moves are still struggling.

“There’s something happening that I can’t fully explain because I’m being told this isn’t normal,” he said. “You should be looking for a while before you find the right people, and the right people are dropping into our laps.”

He said while there are generational changes that factor into church attendance, it may be a time of change for Christianity as a whole.

“There’s a thing we say in the ministry: ‘Every 500 years, the church radically changes,’” he said, giving examples of the church being seen as legitimate, a great schism between the east and west and then the Protestant Reformation.

“We’re at 500-plus years after the Protestant Reformation, we’ve already seen there’s an explosion of Christianity in southern sphere. So what does that mean for where we are? Especially in the American church, we’re going through a change, we just haven’t figured out what that means,” he said.

He added that re-instilling the concept of what churches can do to help the community goes a long way for the success of a church and its attendance. Churches also need to be open to making changes, he said.

“Churches are either merging or radically changing. I think that the ones that are holding onto traditional message — people in power trying to hold onto that power — are realizing that they’re not growing,” he said.

“But people who are embracing change — throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks … we’d rather close down after trying everything rather than sticking around and dying. That’s the position my church has taken and a lot of churches in the revitalization program are taking.

“Let’s be innovative and creative. Let’s see what’s sticking. I think those churches have really grown, really shined and shown what it means to be a church.”

For more information on the 104-year-old church, located at 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan, go to <a href="https://www.faithconnectionwc.com" target="_blank">faithconnectionwc.com</a>.

A “stable share” of Americans has participated in religious services in some way — virtually or in person — during the coronavirus pandemic, though in-person attendance is slightly lower than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released March 28 by the Pew Research Center titled: “How the Pandemic Has Affected Attendance at U.S. Religious Services.”

But the survey also found that the percentage of U.S. adults who take part in religious services in some way each month — in person, virtually or both — remained steady since the early days of the pandemic.

Researchers based their analysis on five surveys conducted since the start of the pandemic. They show that "a remarkably steady share of Americans — about 40% — say they have participated in religious services in the prior month one way or the other (either in person or virtually, i.e., by streaming online or watching on TV).”

When asked whether they now attend religious services more or less often than they did before COVID-19, more Americans say that their attendance has declined.

<em>— Associated Press</em>