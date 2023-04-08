CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Self honored by BTPD for work at Perry Farm

Those who do volunteer work tend to have compassionate hearts. Take Larry Self, for example; he was just named Volunteer of the Year by the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Perhaps his name should be Larry Self<em>less</em>.

Since 2014, the Harry Burkhalter Volunteer of Year Award has been presented to a resident who goes above and beyond for the community. In 2022, that resident was Self, who became a go-to volunteer for the animals at Perry Farm.

“It was a pretty big surprise. I was wondering a little bit what was going on,” said Self of the March 27 BTPD board meeting where Board Secretary Amanda Langlois, Executive Director Ed Piatt and Superintendent of Park & Grounds Mike Crew presented the award.

Self, a 40-plus year resident of Bradley, lives near Perry Farm with his wife, Mary. The two often go walking or biking through the park and are very familiar with the grounds.

Of his volunteer journey, Self thinks back to his friend, former BTPD director Hollis Clark, who mentioned having a “problem pony” on the farm that wasn’t welcoming to visitors. Self, a retired Momence teacher, volunteered to hang around the pony to see what was going on.

“[It started by] just being around the ponies … I was willing to check in on them.”

The stallion eventually underwent a few surgeries and, as a result, his attitude changed. Now, Self said, “he’s like a big puppy.”

Because of his background in education — going from teaching math, reading to eventually science — he took this opportunity of being around the animals to be “a learning experience.”

“That’s the way it started. From there, you’re around and get to know the guys working there and I would support them a little bit by helping the animals,” he said. “Then you get to know the goats and other critters.”

When families and children visit near the animals, Self introduces them to the ponies. He said that his time spent with the animals has encouraged them to “be more human-friendly.”

He visits with the animals, teaches visitors what he’s learned and picks up any trash or debris that he sees around the park or in the pens.

“[I’ll do] anything for a park that serves their community,” he said.

<strong>LEARNING EXPERIENCE</strong>

When discussing the award and the volunteer work, Self often returned to the point that this has been a learning experience for him. He said that any time the veterinarian makes a visit, he sits and watches them work so that he can learn.

He said he’s gotten to know a lot about trimming hooves and dental care for the large animals, which include ponies, goats, sheep and more.

Self went into the experience not knowing much about “ponies and critters” and he would read about the animals to learn how to engage with them.

He recalls learning from a book that, to get a pony to stop chasing you, you have to turn around and start chasing it.

Being retired, he said he’s happy to lend a helping hand and check on the animals in an effort to free up some of the staff.

“I’m just a minor guy in the background. Those guys [the staff] they do the majority of the work,” he said.

Self said this work is just as much for him as it is for the animals and the park, as it keeps him busy during his retirement.

“When you retire, you have to have things to do. You just can’t sit around. You have hobbies that you develop,” he said.

“I have honeybees and we’re involved in our church, we do trips to Colorado. If you retire, it’s not just sitting around and watching TV. You always have to have goals and objectives.”

In addition to these interests, Self shared that he and Mary have kept busy over the years, not only with teaching — him in Momence, her at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School — but volunteering at camps, as well as working 44 years at the BBCHS pool during open swim and teaching little ones how to swim.

<strong>ENJOYING THE FARM</strong>

In his time volunteering with Perry Farm, Self noted that he has been surprised to learn how many people come to visit from outside of the community.

“[They make] trips down here either for the museum, for plays or to see the farm. I’d walk them over to the fence and show them they could touch the [animals and] ponies,” he said.

He shared that adults have just as many questions about the animals as kids do, and he’s always happy to teach them — something he noted that he and Clark have in common.

Claiming “once a teacher, always a teacher,” Self added that he’ll bring books to read to visiting children.

This teaching extends to his own family, as he shared recently that his 6-year-old granddaughter joined him on a visit, sat on a bale of hay and watched while the vet worked with the animals. This, he said, is “the fun part, too, it’s a generational thing also.”

As for his work with the animals and visitors, there is no end in sight.

“I back the park as long as they keep to the goals and objectives. It’s for the people and it’s not to earn money. To have something nice in the community like this and have a reputation of being such a nice facility and such a nice place to go … I’ve met some people from the suburbs who are visiting. It’s amazed me how far outreaching the park really is,” Self said.

“If you have something nice and maintain it nicely, people are going to come and enjoy it. That’s my philosophy. And that’s why I worked with the animals, because here’s an opportunity for kids to see [these animals].”

Former winners of the Harry Burkhalter Volunteer of Year Award are:

<strong>2014</strong> — Anthony Settle

<strong>2015</strong> — Bill Hengl

<strong>2016</strong> — Harold LaGesse

<strong>2017</strong> — Dr. James Paul

<strong>2018</strong> — Paul Schu

<strong>2019-2021</strong> — No volunteers due to the pandemic

<strong>2022</strong> — Larry Self

Burkhalter was Bourbonnais Township Park District's first board president and the award is named for him.