Bradley panel denies housing request

BRADLEY — A plan to develop a low-income senior citizen apartment complex in Bradley was rejected by the village planning commission.

Developer Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corp., of Lombard, had his final plat request turned down by a 5-2 vote Tuesday by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Brown was set to propose a $16 million to $18 million, 50-unit development, known as Bradley Pointe Residences, for a six-acre site where Freedom Drive and Lemna Avenue merge in northeast Bradley, just southeast of the Northfield Square mall property.

He had sought to start construction this summer. Construction likely would take one year.

However, just as Neil Piggush, of Piggush Engineering, was set to deliver specifics on the project in an attempt to gain final plat approval from the seven-member panel, the request was shut down.

The development is for low-income senior citizens — ages 55 and older — who are earning at or below 80% of area median income.

Commission Chairman Ryland Gagnon interjected that the planning board in January 2020 rejected a similar-type request for a 71-unit development based on the principal that the development would have been out of place.

Brown and Piggush both stated the property in question is in a residentially zoned area which accommodates a project such as this.

Gagnon and some board members then stated the project does not fit. Gagnon then noted the planning board is an advisory arm of the village government and the matter will be taken up at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

Voting against the final plat were Gagnon, Bob Redmond, James Guiss and Charlene Eads. Voting in favor were Rick White and Bill Bodemer.

Brown declined making comment following the meeting.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, who did not attend the planning board meeting, said he was informed the board turned down the request based on it not complying with the village’s comprehensive plan.

He said he and village trustees will listen to the developer if he wishes to address the board on Monday.

When informed that Brown told the planning board that this Lemna location was suggested by Watson, the mayor said if he did make that suggestion, it may have been because he was unaware of the full scope of the project.

Rodgers noted he had first proposed a project for Newtown Drive, but was told that location was commercially zoned. He said he was then directed to the Lemna site.

New Directions was approved in May 2022 by the Illinois Housing Development Authority for low-income tax credits, which aid the cost of development.

The 50-unit complex would consist of 38 one-bedroom units at 563 square feet and 12 two-bedroom units at 729 square feet.

Brown had previously stated he has been looking for development opportunities in the Bradley area for several years. He noted this his third attempt at developing with the village.