Downtown Kankakee beer sale restriction hit again

KANKAKEE — In an effort to cut down on downtown activities such as loitering, littering, public urination and intoxication, the Kankakee City Council unanimously once again cracked down on alcohol sales.

And as it has the past, the focus of the new restriction only deals with liquor sales within the city’s downtown district.

At Monday’s city council meeting, by a unanimous vote, the ordinance dealing with downtown liquor sales was further restricted due to what some city officials say is increased unwelcome behaviors in this area.

Having already restricted the sale of single servings of beer or liquor, the council learned a liquor establishment had recently started taping cans or bottles together to avoid the single-serving restriction.

City leadership said it appeared this practice had begun a few months ago and, as a result, the unwanted behaviors — which they believed had been placed in check by the ordinance adopted in June 2022 — returned.

Currently, there is only one liquor store in the city’s downtown area, Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave.

Mayor Chris Curtis had an addition restriction placed on the ordinance.

The ordinances had already stated:

• A single can or bottle of beer or malt liquor in single-serve containers cannot be sold refrigerated or cooled in any matter.

• A single container of wine, other than sparkling water and/or champagne, smaller than 10 fluid ounces cannot be sold.

• A single container of alcoholic liquid other than beer, malt liquor or wine, in containers less than 6.4 ounces [typically airplane-type bottles of alcohol] cannot be sold.

The updated ordinance now also states liquor cannot be “repackaged in any method other than that originally done by the distributor or manufacturer” in an attempt to sidestep the city restriction.

The revision to the ordinance immediately went into effect.

Pete Zachhani, owner of Liquor Lot, as well as Liquor World in Kankakee and Liquor Zone in Bourbonnais, said the location will be operated as the city mandates.

But Zachhani said many of those who are littering with alcohol containers and publicly drinking are those who have purchased the beverages outside of the downtown and consume it within the downtown.

He said the packaging practice will stop as the city directed.

“This hurts us,” he said. “We are working hard here. We are trying to keep our property clean, but people are throwing beer cans around here that aren’t even sold here. The city has been trying to solve this puzzle for a while.”