Riverwalk nets another $500,000

KANKAKEE — Not only is the Kankakee River flowing, but so are large contributions toward development to the East Riverwalk.

Only a couple weeks after the riverwalk project received state and federal grant funding in excess of $1 million, the county’s tourism organization approved a $500,000 grant toward the planned $3.25 million riverwalk.

The tourism money was raised through the local hotel tax. In all, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau awarded $647,500 to 10 organizations and projects.

Within the past 30 days, the East Riverwalk has received a $600,000 grant from the state’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development organization and $475,000 from the federal government.

Through private fundraising, the project has received another $230,000 thus far and Mayor Chris Curtis noted after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that it appears more notable contributions are heading the city’s way.

Curtis did not offer further explanation.

Kankakee Riverfront Society submitted the $500,000 grant application to the CVB in March.

The riverfront society was notified last week that they had awarded the grant request.

The East Riverwalk is the one-acre piece of property located along the southeast corner of the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue intersection just south of the city’s downtown.

The tourism organization had an independent organization, MMGY Next Factor, score the funding application requests. The third party organization then made its recommendation to the full board.

Speaking before the city council meeting, Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, who is the city’s representative to the CVB, noted the riverwalk, while based in Kankakee, is not a city project. He stressed this is a regional development.

“This is a big step forward,” he said of the grant. “This grant is a real testament to this project. The group identified the value of the river not only to Kankakee, but the entire region.”

Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, said gaining 100% of the grant request was beyond belief.

“I’m really honored an outside organization is able to see this project will provide a long-term benefit and will build tourism,” he said.

Despite recent funding successes, Yohnka noted there is no let-up in seeking money. He noted there is still a significant gap between the $1.8 million secured and the $3.25 million needed for the East Riverwalk.

“We are going after everything we can,” he noted. “But it does feel good that people believe in this and want to be a part of it.”

The city is seeking to develop a 4-mile stretch along the banks of the Kankakee River into not only an local attraction, but one for the entire region. The ultimate goal is to develop business, recreation, entertainment along this nature resource.

The 4-mile section stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue all the way to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee.

Construction of the East Riverwalk is slated to begin in early 2024. The construction had been set to begin in late 2023, but the timeline was pushed back a few months as some additional studies were needed, per the OSLAD grant.

Curtis noted the construction project is slated to be completed with 2024.

Regarding the CVB grants, Nicole Gavin, CVB executive director, noted the Community Tourism Action Plan grants had not been available since 2016.

The CVB, she said, without question views the riverwalk as a “vital project” and one which will benefit the region.

“This project can help pave the way for future economic growth,” she said.

Gavin noted the CVB plans to devote resources to future action plan grants.

Recipients receiving up to $24,999 were required to secure a 25% grant match. Those receiving $25,000 or more were needed to ensure a 50% match.

A second tourism grant cycle will begin August 1. The application deadline is Sept. 15. The tourism board expects to invest up to $1 million in grant funding in 2023.

The obvious goal of the grant is to stimulate tourist attraction, which in turn will help drive spending within the region as well as use of county hotel and motels.

She noted the Kankakee County tourism industry generated $5.6 million local tax revenues in 2021.

“We are thrilled to have such a robust response for 23 projects in Kankakee County,” she said.

Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Community Tourism Action Plan (CTAP) grant recipients where Visit Kankakee County will be investing $647,500 in tourism-related projects.

• Kankakee Riverfront Society: First phase of the Currents of Kankakee Riverwalk ($500,000)

• Locavore Farm: Extend season of farm experiences from a 24-week season to a 44-week season ($50,000)

• Village of Bourbonnais: Mobile synthetic ice rink ($50,000)

• Adventure Commons/Adventure Christian Church: Assistance in securing gymnastic event bookings ($15,000)

• Bourbonnais Township Park District: Implementation of summer music festival: WillowPalooza 2023 ($10,000)

• Community Arts Council of Kankakee County & The Kankakee County Historical Society: Implementation of Miracle on 8th: A Kris Kringle Market ($5,000)

• Connect Roasters: Marketing support for the grand opening & workshop/classes ($5,000)

• Deer Ridge Barn: Expansion to allow for 240-day season ($5,000)

• Knack Brewing & Fermentations: Marketing assistance for the grand opening of outdoor space ($5,000)

• Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts (CIRKA): Marketing assistance for Estival Festival ($2,500)

The second grant cycle will begin Aug. 1, with an application deadline of Sept. 15, and applicant notification by Sept. 29.

The board expects to invest up to $1 million in funding this year and dedicate as much as 25% of its annual budget toward grants, according to a CVB news release.