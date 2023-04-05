Mental health referendum fails by wide margin

A dozen or so mental health advocates gathered Tuesday night in the B. Harley Bradley House on Harrison Avenue in Kankakee, hoping for a positive result in the countywide referendum in the consolidated election.

They were denied, losing with 5,635 no votes to 3,214 yes votes — garnering just more than 36% of the vote.

“This is so sad,” said Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. “It was not meant to be. We tried.”

Baron spearheaded the effort to get a 0.25% countywide sales tax passed through the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, but the voters responded with a resounding no vote.

“I think people just see that word ‘tax,’ and unless you reach them one-on-one, it’s hard to convince them that some taxes are worthwhile paying,” she said.

“The fact that you can’t say how the money is going to be spent until the referendum passes and the board is established left a lot of doubts in people’s minds about how and who was going to make the decision. And I really know that I underestimated the deep lack of trust people have in county government.”

The quarter-cent sales tax was estimated to generate $3 million annually that would’ve gone to fund mental health services throughout the county.

“We had been told that those opposing the referendum would be doing it more out of on a personal level against members of the county board, rather than looking at the merits of what the funding would provide,” said Baron, who was flanked by her husband, Dennis Baron, the former longtime Kankakee 6th Ward alderman.

“There really were very few people who took the time to look at the issue that felt it wasn’t needed,” she continued. “But they just weren’t comfortable with some assurance of how the money was going to be spent.”

Those opposing the mental health tax underlined that the county has approximately 20 mental health providers, and government just needs to do a better job of explaining to the public how to access the services. And that government could find alternate ways of funding mental health through grants and American Rescue Plan Act money rather than with a permanent tax.

“They didn’t want to hear the fact that we are grossly underserved in this county with the number of mental health professionals available to meet the needs of the community,” Debra Baron said. “We never could quite figure out, how do we attack the misinformation?

“… It just would have taken a bigger volunteer army, but this really was a very grassroots campaign. A lot of do-it-yourself people going out and speaking on behalf and sending messages to family and friends.”

<strong>WHAT’S NEXT?</strong>

Baron said she’s not quite sure where the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County goes from here or if it will try another referendum in the future.

“I don’t know where we’ll go,” Baron said. “We will continue to write for grants and look for foundation and state and federal funds for mental health services. But that’s such a band-aid approach to meeting a need that’s not going to go away.”

“The need is still here,” said Robert Bushey, of Limestone, who was one of the supporters of the effort.

Bushey said he’s an eternal optimist.

“When I look at this, I say, ‘This was the first effort, right? Ten years identifying the need. Nobody else has tried to get on a ballot and get this passed, and you now have begun a movement.’ If you look at it that way.”