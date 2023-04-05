Manteno OKs $37,000 donation to homeless shelter

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent was willing to take a leadership role and show support for Fortitude Community Outreach and favored a donation by the village for the planned Kankakee homeless shelter.

Manteno trustees unanimously agreed Monday and approved a $37,669 construction donation for the planned $1.2 million shelter.

“We all heard the statistics and the information that [Fortitude] provided in regards to the fact that the homeless shelter, even though it [will be] located in Kankakee, it’s not a Kankakee issue by itself,” Nugent said. “The homeless problem is something that is universal throughout the area, and we have issues with it, too.”

Nugent added that Police Chief Alan Swinford said his department has had situations in the past where it had no place to take people when they needed shelter.

“This is something they need to do,” said village trustee Diane Dole, who added the shelter will be able to offer programs to help homeless people who don’t have jobs find employment.

“… People need it. You can’t ignore it. We’ve had people here who sit in front of the pub or sit down at the Catholic church,” Dole said. “They have no place to go, and we have no place to take them. And they need guidance, someone to reach out to them and help them go in a right direction.”

Nugent said two Fortitude Community Outreach board members, Jack Tison and Marty Faye, gave a presentation March 28 at the village’s Public Works Committee meeting regarding the need and what it provided.

“They gave us the information about what they were looking for, and everybody agrees,” Nugent said. “We don’t have [homelessness] maybe to the extent that some other communities [do], but we do still have it. It’s nice to be able to have a facility where they can go, you can go in and get shelter and they get some training.”

Nugent also said the $37,669 was based on a formula he suggested based on Kankakee’s proposed $100,000 donation. It worked out to $4.09 per person based on the 2020 U.S. census numbers of 9,210 residents in Manteno.

Nugent said the money would come out of the village’s general fund as all of its American Rescue Plan Act monies have already been allocated. He added the donation wasn’t contingent on what other Kankakee County communities may or may not give to Fortitude.

“We have got a surplus that we’ve had over the last several years from a lot of different things that we’ve done,” he said. “Plus we’ve generated revenue from a lot of different areas, so it’s going to come out of there.

“I just wanted to get it on record that we’re participating to also try to help encourage a lot of the other communities realize that, ‘Hey, this is a countywide problem.’ And we’re glad [that] the city of Kankakee has stepped up and worked with Fortitude to get the ball rolling, and we think it’s important for everybody else to show that we want to see it happen, too.”