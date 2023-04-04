Sheriff puts in order for new transit vans

Part of the cost of doing business as a county sheriff’s department is being able to transport inmates to and from court and to other law enforcement agencies.

That transportation requires fully-equipped transit vans for the department, and it’s something Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey has to monitor closely. The mileage on those vans pile up quickly and finding new ones to update the fleet can take more than a year.

“Those transit vans are hard to get,” said Downey at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Board Finance Committee meeting. “What I’m asking, and I’m really not asking for any sort of money today. I’m just asking, or maybe even letting you guys know that I’m going to order vans and see what we get.

“Because the responses I got from other sheriffs have been, ‘Yeah, we ordered those vans two years ago, and we still don’t have them.’”

Downey said he ordered five Ford Transit vans with the hope of eventually getting at least two vehicles.

“If they all five come at once, we obviously wouldn’t have a need for all five,” he said. “But I can guarantee you that there are other sheriffs across the state of Illinois who would jump on them.”

The need is there as Downey said the department is still using two vans from 2009 and each has 140,000 miles on them. Those two are used just within the county. The department also has five other transit vans, two 2017 models, one from 2018 and two from 2021.

The 2021 models have 49,000 and 35,000 miles on them, respectively.

“Obviously, we’ll continue to utilize those for quite some time,” Downey said.

The 2018 transit van has 144,000 miles on it, and the 2017 models have 128,000 and 139,000 on them, respectively.

The finance committee approved the request, and it will go in front of the full county board at its next meeting on April 11 for final approval. Board member Craig Long said he’s had experience with these old vans, and you don’t want to get stranded on the side of the road with people inside.

“These vehicles need to be updated often,” Long said. “[A van with] 100,000 [miles] is not asking too much out of a vehicle, but certainly by the time you get to 140 [thousand] they’re well beyond their usefulness to us. And I think it’s just a safety issue all the way around.

“Is it rusted? Is it worn out? Are you going to break down? What is the risk to the occupants of the vehicles sitting alongside the highway? It’s just good common sense to say they need to be replaced as soon as we can do that.”

The vans, which Downey noted are well-maintained, are used for transports of inmates to and from the courthouse and to and from juvenile detention centers, as well as inmates’ local doctor appointments or to a hospital or sometimes to a specialist in Joliet. The vans are also used for out-of-county pickups for warrants and federal transports to Chicago, Urbana, Peoria or Springfield, and to the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond.

Those vans aren’t cheap, especially when they have to be converted to be able to transport inmates. Each of the Ford Transit vans cost $49,543 and the pre-fabricating inserts can cost from $18,000 to $23,000. Downey said the high end would be $72,543 per vehicle.

“We are not going to get a call today and have five vans here in a month,” he said.

Part of the conversion of the vans is to equip the passenger end of the vehicles with heating and air conditioning.

“… We require that the transit vans that have air and heat in the back of the van because we’re transporting humans,” Downey said. “I know there are those out there that say, ‘Heck with them, they don’t need air conditioning or heat,’ but they do.”