Northern Illinois Anglers Association returns with Kids Fishing Day

Hooks were baited and lines were cast Saturday morning during the annual Kids Fishing Day hosted by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association at Bird Park Quarry.

The event kicks off on the opening day of trout season, the first Saturday of April, and gives children the first chance at catching a fish at the Kankakee park.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks a number of waterways, ponds and lakes with trout each spring and fall. Bird Park Quarry is one of those locations.

The event includes a contest for the boy and girl that each catch the largest fish. This year’s winners were Lily Gardner and Lucas Strand, both with a 14½-inch trout.

The winners received a rod and reel, donated by Whitetails Unlimited in memory of former Whitetails and NIAA board member, Don Anderson.