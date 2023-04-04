New principal named for Grant Park Middle, High schools

GRANT PARK — A new principal has been selected for Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School.

The Grant Park District 6 School Board approved the hire of Kyle Nevills for the position during its March 27 meeting.

Nevills will have a multi-year contract with a salary of $94,300.

He replaces outgoing principal Matt Maxwell, who <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/maxwell-named-as-superintendent-for-central-school-district/article_c7dcd090-ac8b-11ed-aed3-dfa1e610a934.html" target="_blank">was selected to become superintendent of Central Community Unit School District 4</a>.

Nevills is currently an assistant principal for Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9. He formerly was an English teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and St. Anne High School.

A 2014 graduate of BBCHS, Nevills earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, a master’s degree from Governors State University, and is currently working on a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis.

Grant Park Superintendent John Palan said that Nevills stood out in the interview process based on his “strong commitment” to helping students and staff.

“It is clear that he desires to build strong relationships with the staff, parents, and most importantly, our student body,” Palan said in an email. “In addition, he stressed the importance of being active in our community, both in and outside of the school system. I look forward to working with him in his new leadership role and welcome him to the [Grant Park] family.”

Nevills said that he looks forward to building those community relationships and welcoming students back to school in August.

“Living in Kankakee County, I have always heard positive things about Grant Park schools, so when the position was available I was excited about the potential opportunity to join this great school district,” Nevills said in an emailed statement. “During the interview process, I could tell how much pride Grant Park has for their teachers, students, and school system. It was contagious, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”