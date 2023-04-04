Jones claims 4-year term in Kankakee's 7th Ward

KANKAKEE — While one seat in Kankakee’s 7th Ward was sure to change as longtime Alderman Carl Brown did not seek reelection, the ward’s second post remained in the hands of Reginald Jones.

Jones, a two-year Democratic alderman who was appointed in September 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Democrat Fred Tetter, defeated Independent candidate Christine Williams on Tuesday by a 144-90 margin, or 61.5% to 38.5%.

Jones will be joined by Lenora Noble, also a Democrat, who ran unopposed for the two-year term as Brown did not seek reelection to the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

“I feel relieved, ecstatic,” Jones said shortly the final votes were tabulated. “I’m excited about four more years to help the east side again.”

Jones conceded the vote total was closer than anticipated, but a victory is a victory.

“She pushed me,” he said. “I’m glad to have this first election under my belt. I’m glad it’s out of the way. Now I can return to taking care of the business for the people.”

The 7th Ward is the city’s most eastern portion. There is much happening in this ward in terms of development with the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center property at the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

The city also learned late last week that the I-57 interchange is also set to undergo a $95 million reconstruction, expected to begin in early 2027.