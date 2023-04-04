Events planned for Youth Violence Prevention Week

Happening again this month is Youth Violence Prevention Week, a collaborative effort from local organizations, including the Illinois Coalition of Community Services, and the city of Kankakee to encourage positive alternatives to violence. In conjunction with YVPW, there are several events scheduled.

<strong>Be Invincible</strong>

The main event for Youth Violence Prevention Week will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14 on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The collaborative organizational effort by Kankakee United, Harbor House and the city of Kankakee, will be a motivational event for the community with guest speakers. The event is for grades sixth through 12th and is open to youth in Kankakee County. There will be free pizza and drinks, giveaways and entertainment.

To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2c7cwcbm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2c7cwcbm</a>.

<strong>Gun Buyback program</strong>

During Youth Violence Prevention Week, Kankakee United will be hosting a No Questions Asked Gun Buyback program. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. There is a limit of four weapons and no FFL dealers permitted. Sellers can walk up or drive up. Transport firearms unloaded and in a box or bag. The payment for handguns and semi-automatic/assault weapons is $200; the payment for rifles and shotguns is $100; and the payments for replicas, non-functioning and BB guns is $25. This is open to Kankakee County residents only.

For more information, call 815-936-3603.

<strong>Community Kickball Match</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. April 15, the Kankakee Public Library’s Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will present a community kickball match. Team Green will face Team Red at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. To be considered for team captain, contact the library.

