Kankakee schools eliminate fee for athletic, extracurricular activities

KANKAKEE — You can put that $40 back in your wallet.

The $40 payment will no longer be required for Kankakee School District 111 students to participate in athletic or extracurricular activities.

The Kankakee School Board unanimously approved a recommendation to eliminate the fee during its March 27 meeting.

The issue also came up during a recent school board candidates forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

One of the panelists posed the question of what could be done to enforce the policy universally, as certain teams had not been collecting the fees from students until the end of the school year, while others were requiring them upfront.

According to the rationale for the change, the $40 activities fee was adopted in April of 2016 when the district was in financial crisis, to support the maintenance of athletic activities and avoid cutting any extracurricular programs.

“The athletic fee was never intended to become a barrier to participating, or a means to deny the privilege to participate due to possible financial hardships,” Superintendent Genevra Walters wrote in the rationale.

She also explained that, after significant budget cuts, the district ended fiscal year 2016 with an ending fund balance of $10 million, and after fiscal year 2022, the ending fund balance was $27 million.

In addition to increasing the fund balance over time, the district has also “significantly increased” its community partners, grant funding and fundraising power, Walters noted.

Attendance at athletic events is also on the rise, she added.

“Therefore, I am recommending that we eliminate all fees associated with athletics and activities and encourage teams to participate in athletic and individual sport fundraising activities,” Walters wrote. “It is no longer necessary to assess an athletic fee in order to maintain athletic and extracurricular activities in Kankakee School District 111.”