Heard on the Street: Connect Roasters opening cafe

You asked, we Heard.

Heard on the Street is back in a collaborative effort from the Daily Journal’s newsroom. On the first and third Mondays of the month, check out updates on what’s new in Kankakee County, from business to nonprofits and beyond.

<strong>CONNECT ROASTERS OPENING BRICK AND MORTAR</strong>

Connect Roasters is slated to open a café in Bourbonnais sometime this summer.

Founder and CEO Caleb Benoit said the 2,200-square-foot building at 141 S. Main St. is currently undergoing renovations.

A coffee shop will be on the main floor while offices for the business will be on the second floor. A patio area with outdoor seating is planned for outside.

The building is situated at the busy Illinois Route 102 and US Route 45/52 intersection, just a skip away from Dairy Queen and across the street from Olivet Nazarene University.

“I think in terms of visibility, it will be a good location for this type of business,” Benoit said.

Production will continue to take place at 281 Industrial Drive in Bradley, where the business recently relocated.

A menu is currently in the works, with plans to have cold brew coffee and tea on tap, espresso-based drinks and filter coffee, various food items including sandwiches, and plenty of non-caffeinated beverage options.

“My hope is that we are creating a location where people can connect with one another, whether that’s a business meeting, a meeting with friends, or even a place where people can work or study,” Benoit said. “I think a community can always use more places like that, and we’re excited.”

<strong>FOOD TRUCK ON SITE AT KNACK BREWING</strong>

Knock knock, who’s there?

A new food truck, that’s who.

Knack Knack, Food’s Here is one of the latest food truck additions to Kankakee County, and its business operates in conjunction with Knack Brewing & Fermentations at 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee.

While the brewery is owned and operated by Matt and Emily Strysik, of Bourbonnais, the food truck is owned and operated by Bruce and Janet Strysik, also of Bourbonnais and Matt’s parents.

The bright orange truck matches the vibrance of the brewery, and Knack Knack had a soft opening at the end of February where customers tried out brats, Korean barbecue pulled chicken sandwiches, Asian slaw, smash burgers and more. The menu also includes tater tots, hot dogs and soft pretzel sticks. Also on the menu is a homemade beer cheese made with Knack beer.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the menu included signature corned beef options which sold out during a busy Friday night at the brewery.

While the food truck is still hammering out official hours, it typically is on site Fridays and Saturdays for dinner.

Both the brewery’s social media, @knackbrewandferm on Instagram, and the food truck’s social media, @knackknacktrailer, share updates and info on the truck’s hours and menu. Additional information can be found at <a href="https://www.knackknackfoodshere.com" target="_blank">knackknackfoodshere.com</a>.

“With retirement just around the corner for both, we have decided to kick it off by starting a new business venture,” the food truck owners wrote on the website, which taglines the business as “Fresh food inspired by great beer.”

Food trucks have become a big attraction in Kankakee County, with additional trucks including Crème of the Crop, Irwin; Candy and Cake, Bourbonnais; MiaBella’s Wood Fire Pizza, Herscher; Brother George’s BBQ, Kankakee; Monster Grilled Cheese & More, Piper City; Squeals on Wheels, Grant Park; Mi Casa, Bradley; Tacos El Guadalajara, Kankakee; and Gonzalez Tacos, Kankakee.

“This is a trend which is catching on,” Mike Bonomo, MiaBella’s owner, said last summer during an interview with Lee Provost on the subject of food trucks.

Because each food vendor has a menu unique to themselves, Bonomo doesn’t believe they are in competition with one another.

“We wish them all the luck. We want everyone to be successful. We believe there is enough business for everyone,” he said.

<strong>NANA’S CAKERY NEARING MOVE TO NEW LOCATION</strong>

Nana’s Cakery and Bake Shoppe continues preparation to move to its new location in the 800 block of West Broadway Street at Cleveland Avenue.

They are currently located at 400 Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

“As many of you may know, we have been closed the past two Mondays while we are preparing our new location for our arrival,” according to a recent post on their Facebook page.

“With that being said, we have made the decision to remain closed the following two Mondays, April 3 and April 10, as we work on the finishing touches needed to move forward.

“We are beyond thankful and appreciative of all the kind words and support we have received, and cannot wait for what the future has in store. Thank you so much!”

<strong>SPRIGGS LEAVING KVPD BOARD</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District Commissioner Bill Springs is leaving the board in May.

The 78-year-old Spriggs was elected to the board in 2017.

James Frey and Joe Mantarian are running to fill the seat in Tuesday’s election.

“Bill really cares about the district’s parks,” KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

“He is out and about at the parks on a daily basis.”

Spriggs has enjoyed his time.

“It was a good experience and we got a lot done. The district has come a long way after some rough years,” Spriggs said.

“It’s all about the parks and I have a genuine love for this district and all who are involved on a daily basis.

“There are good people running the district and all the departments.”

Spriggs was a longtime basketball official and partnered with Rick Preston prior to the switch to three-men crews.

<strong>BENG TO OPEN AT MALL</strong>

Starting at noon Saturday, BENG is slated to open inside the food court of Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais.

BENG, which stands for Bridging Earth’s Nutritional Gaps, will sell healthy offerings including Smart Tonics made with minerals to benefit muscles, the mind and body immunity.

According to it’s Facebook page, BENG will also offer tacos (that have 15-18 grams of protein and 2 grams of fat), paninis, burritos, sandwiches, salads, snacks and beverages that have no white/enriched flour, no frying, no cholesterol, no lard, no lactose, no casein, no sugar, no parasites, no e.coli, no salmonella, no hormones, no preservatives added, no added artificial colorings or dyes and all whole foods.

For more information, go to <a href="http://tinyurl.com/y6erfdy3" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/y6erfdy3</a>.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.