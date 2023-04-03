Blue Star veteran memorial being rededicated in Bird Park

KANKAKEE — Within Kankakee’s Bird Park sits a gem unique to the county.

Well, usually it’s sitting there. At this moment, it’s out getting cleaned and repainted for a 50th anniversary ceremony.

The gem is the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, a symbol dedicated to the area’s and the nation’s veterans, and it is the only one of its kind in Kankakee County.

Initially installed in 1973, the marker and the surrounding greenery is maintained by the Kankakee Valley Garden Club. For the 50th anniversary, the club is hosting a rededication ceremony at 4 p.m. on April 27 and will unveil the cleaned and repainted marker.

KVGC co-presidents Diane McCartney and Melody Orth are spearheading the event and hope that local veterans come to check out the marker.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of veterans,” said McCartney, whose been in the club for 15 years. “We’ve gone around and spoken to a lot of groups and they’ve been very excited about it and donated towards it.”

“We publicize this Blue Star marker for [the veterans],” added Orth, whose been in the club for 24 years. “Because it’s the only one in Kankakee County, we want them to know we appreciate them and are thinking of them. I’m looking forward to having a large veteran audience.”

The KVGC, which has been active since 1964, has one current member who was in attendance at initial ceremony. The club took on this project as a way to honor veterans and added the garden element surrounding the marker as a way to make it a living memorial.

“As stewards of the area, we want to make it nice for everyone that visits,” said Orth.

Club members take turns maintaining the area, weeding and watering it through spring, summer and fall. There currently are 35 members.

There are 25 different kinds of plants and flowers near the memorial. As spring ramps up speed, visitors will begin seeing tulips coming out of the ground.

“We’re hoping the first thing you’ll see [at the event] is a whole mess of tulips,” said Orth.

Because tulips don’t last long, McCartney said they will be adding roses and hydrangeas.

<strong>THE HISTORY</strong>

At the close of World War II, National Garden Clubs across America were seeking a suitable means to honor service members. According to a news release from KVGC, clubs visualized a living memorial garden and marker to preserve and beautify the community for which our service members fought so gallantly.

The Blue Star comes from the star on the service flag used during WWII.

Over the years, the 400-pound marker has become weathered and lost most of it’s paint.

“We’re always up-keeping the garden, but the veterans worked and served our country and we need to have something nice for them,” said Orth. “We thought 50 years was a good time to remind people — we’ve talked to a few veterans over the years and they’re not always aware of it. We want to inform the public again of where it is and why its there.”

The co-presidents added that any veterans who were in attendance at the initial ceremony are welcome to share remarks during the rededication.

McCartney and Orth also credited the marker to then-president Elizabeth “Betty” Buck-Reynolds who raised the funds for the project 50 years ago.

“If it wasn’t for Betty’s efforts, we wouldn’t be having this rededication ceremony,” shared Orth.

At the rededication ceremony, a blue recycled plastic bench will be added to the area. It’ll sit on a cement slab for permanence.

With the bench will be a plaque dedicating it to Buck-Reynolds and the veterans.

In preparation for the event, the club is sending invitations to legions and other veterans organizations.

“This is something that [the county] should be proud of and show off,” said Orth.

<strong>THE EVENT</strong>

The event will include Marine Corps Color Guard and a rifle salute from the St. George American Legion. Additionally, Tim Rehmer will be singing patriotic songs and Sam Goebel, care pastor, will present an invocation.

To help with planning, RSVP to KVGC secretary Terry at 815-939-0343.

To help attendees find the marker the day of the event, the Kankakee Fire Department will be hoisting their flag over the memorial.

The marker is located at the intersection of Wall Street and Court Street. At this corner is where the rededication will take place and the Kankakee City Council agreed to close Wall Street for two blocks for 3:30-5:30 p.m. so attendees can park.

KVGC asks that those attending to carpool and bring a chair as the ceremony will last for 45-60 minutes. In the event of rain, the nearby Life Compass Church has offered use of its facility.