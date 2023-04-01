The return of Bishop Mac's signature fundraiser Madcaps

The former long-running, two-weekend, variety entertainment show which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser is set for a return engagement.

It should be called an encore.

Madcaps, which ran from 1974 through 1988, and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.

Nearly 100,000 people attended the then-annual event during its 15-year run.

The event once raised the school’s roof — as well as providing students with a two-week mid-November break — for the private school of some 876 students, of which 311 are high schoolers. The school has since changed and is now a pre-school through high school system.

In the days of Madcaps, McNamara was high school only.

As part of the 100-year celebration for the Catholic school of Kankakee, Madcaps is once again ready to take center stage, albeit, for one weekend rather than two.

And no, this is not an April Fool’s gag.

The event is set for the weekend of April 14-15. The event will be separated into two nightly sessions, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and 8:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tickets are $25 per person and per session. Tickets are sold only in advance and available at <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com/madcaps" target="_blank">bishopmac.com/madcaps</a>.

<strong>PERFORMERS RETURN HOME</strong>

The weekend will be bringing new acts onto the stages, but there will be plenty of performers making return appearances to the makeshift stages and nostalgia will be just as much on stage as will talent come mid-April.

The event brings a return of fond memories for now 62-year-old Mary Rapier Champagne, who was a mere 16-year-old Kankakee Eastridge High School student when she took the stage in 1976.

Champagne later performed in two additional Madcaps, in 1986 and 1988. She said returning in 2023 is thrilling.

She noted her adventure as a 16-year-old changed her world.

“Being on that stage at Bishop Mac showed me there was a community that would support my live music,” she said.

She is now a professional singer.

Champagne said even as a mere teenager she didn’t recall being nervous on the stage. That fact, she reasoned, meant she was in the right place and the event transformed her.

“In that moment I felt so alive, independent and free,” she said. “… What that whole experience brought to me and everyone … It’s unprecedented.”

Once Champagne learned the school was bringing back Madcaps as a one-weekend production, she made it her quest to return.

“I’m now a grandmother,” she said. “But it’s kind of cool to come back and do this. To this day I tell people how profoundly amazing this was for me. … I think I cut my teeth there on that stage. It was an honor.”

<strong>BIRTH OF MADCAPS</strong>

The blueprint for Madcaps actually came from Calumet City, according to research put together by former Bishop Mac band instructor Kevin McNulty, a 1968 graduate of the school.

In a book he is writing about the history of Catholic school education in the Kankakee region, McNulty noted the national economic downturn of the early 1970s caused Mac leadership to seek alternative funding options for the school.

A group of Bishop Mac supporters, led by then-Principal the Rev. Kenneth Yarno, investigated an event held by the Seven Holy Founders Parish in Calumet City. The entertainment show they viewed became the road map for Madcaps.

In addition to Yarno, Dr. David and Joan Hegg, Dr. Robert and Eleanor Jo Wertz, Dr. Deland and Diana Burns, and McNulty and his wife, Jo, investigated the event.

They believed it would work in Kankakee. They went to work and in 1974 the first Madcaps was held.

No one could have imagined what it would become.

Kankakeean Jerry Downs, who has been a leader of the popular local band, The Silhouettes, has performed numerous times at Madcaps, the first being in 1982.

The band was known then as the Silhouettes on the Shade. They performed in one of the side rooms. A few years later, they were on the main stage.

Downs recalls with great satisfaction the pleasure it was to be on the stage at the school.

Returning to the school for the performance in the coming weeks couldn’t make Downs any happier. He noted when he first performed at Madcaps, he was only 32. He’s now 73.

“Madcaps gave us the opportunity to relive our high school days and relieve our youth,” he said. “It was a great venue to perform.”

The band would play four shows each weekend night for two weekends. They went on to have great success playing a wide variety of events and Downs believes much of that came from the opportunity Madcaps provided.

He said when he learned of this return of Madcaps, the band had to play.

“I’m sure we will have some fun,” he said. “We feel blessed to be able to perform here again.”

<strong>15-YEAR RUN</strong>

Like most events, as the years pass, attendance begins to decline. Attendance peaked in the event’s second year — 1975 — when 8,205 tickets were sold.

Attendance remained extremely steady from 1974 though 1985 when 7,100 tickets were sold. However, 1986 ticket sales dropped to 6,009 and in the shows final year of 1988, only 3,682 tickets were sold.

Profits dropped from highest level of $106,834 in 1984 to $50,000 in its final year.

But all agree, fun was had by all.

Paul Germano, who played trombone in bands during three Madcaps, met his wife, Joan, at the 1983 event. She was a choreographer for the show. They married in 1985.

He will be playing on the night of April 15 this year.

It was a “gig,” he said of Madcaps, and anywhere Germano could play his horn was OK with him.

“Any chance I get to play, I enjoy it,” he said. “We will make it fun. We do this because we love playing.”

The family also loves the school.

“We’re a bunch of old guys now,” he joked.

The King of Dixie Land band will perform eight shows April 15.

<strong>TEACHER TAKES THE STAGE</strong>

For Ken Klipp, who taught science at the high school for 1979-2011, this is a return of something spectacular. In fact, Klipp will be part of the Kedabra band performing at the celebration event.

Kedabra, which features music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, will perform eight shows on April 15.

He described Madcaps as perhaps the greatest community event in the region’s history.

Being a longtime Mac teacher, his view may be somewhat slanted, but there is no question it was an event which the community grabbed onto and held tight.

“There was nothing else like it. It was a wild and crazy time,” Klipp chuckled.

He said the community gave selflessly to make it happen and make it a success year after year.

“Each year was always as much fun as I had in my life,” Klipp said. “It was just a great time.”

And this return event will provide him with an obvious new perspective: on stage, versus off stage.

“The place was filled with [cigarette] smoke, hot fryers, beer, drinks, and I never had a better time,” he said. “How those events ever passed fire inspections, I do not know. But what I do know is it was fun.”

Klipp is looking forward to seeing so many Madcap volunteers reunited for the weekend.

“This event is going to be a mixture of excitement and great memories,” he said. “I hope we don’t screw it up.”

That would be impossible.

Madcap attendance and profit [yearly]

• 1974 — 8,000 [estimated]; $40,976

• 1975 — 8,205; $74,609

• 1976 — 5,461; $55,916

• 1977 — 5,908; $69,331

• 1978 — 7,167; $86,362

• 1979 — 6,022; $80,681

• 1980 — 7,573; $100,809

• 1981 — 7,604; $97,398

• 1982 — 6,404; $106,000

• 1983 — 6,404; $99,375

• 1984 — 7,118; $106,834

• 1985 — 7,100; $82,000

• 1986 — 6,009; $79,358

• 1987 — 4,301; $63,482

• 1988 — 3,682; $50,000

Source: Bishop McNamara Catholic High School