KLASEY: Florence Stove warehouse burns

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day — generally is considered hopeful and positive, a day for new beginnings.

For Kankakee’s Florence Stove Company, however, Jan. 1, 1951, was anything but hopeful and positive. On that day, a fast-moving fire ripped through the company’s 58,000-square foot warehouse, destroying more than 30,000 products ready for shipment. The company’s loss was estimated at $3.5 million, making it the costliest fire in the city’s history up to that time.

The sprawling Florence plant, located just west of the city along Illinois Route 17, was one of the area’s largest employers. The warehouse, on the northwest corner of the manufacturing complex, was packed full of completed products.

Among the items destroyed in the blaze were sample models of the company’s 1951 gas stove product line. They had been scheduled for shipment, within days, to the West Coast for use in product presentations.

William T. MacKay, vice president and general manager of the company, told the Kankakee Daily Journal that the warehouse “contained 17,000 crated gas stoves, 12,000 oil heaters and 2,500 hot water heaters. All of them were damaged or destroyed.”

At the time the fire was discovered at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, the only employees in the vast Florence plant were a small staff of maintenance workers and plant guards. All manufacturing and office operations had been shut down on Saturday, Dec. 30, to complete the firm’s annual inventory.

“The fire was discovered,” reported the Daily Journal, “by Axel Peterson, a plant guard, shortly after he started his 11 o’clock tour of the plant. He said the flames were burning in an aisle of the warehouse room and he attempted to fight it with a hand extinguisher. He summoned Ernest Radsom, the other plant guard. Both men then started fighting the blaze with a booster hose until the West Kankakee fire department arrived.”

The West Kankakee department called for assistance, and was soon joined by firefighters and equipment from Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais. Kankakee Fire Chief Roy Marquart told the Journal the fire “was out of control when his department arrived.”

The newspaper reported that firemen from the four departments played 17 hose lines on the fire, which was confined to the warehouse. “The fire was brought under control at 2 a.m. today [January 2] ….The traffic and warehouse records office located immediately south of the warehouse was saved when firemen poured a wall of water over and around the office to save records stored there.”

Weather conditions both aided and hindered the work of the firefighters. A light south wind “helped keep the fire from spreading into other portions of the plant,” noted the Daily Journal.

Temperatures hovering just above freezing, coupled with light rain, created a hazard, however. The newspaper reported, “Rain which fell during most of the fire fighting made footing precarious as the area around the burning building was a solid sheet of ice and eventually was covered by as much as ten inches of water in spots.”

The slippery conditions played a part in at least two of the three firefighter injuries that took place at the fire. Ziba Hurrell suffered a twisted left hand when he slipped and fell while handling hose. Leonard Paridy received lacerations on his hands when a hose he was holding slipped and shattered a glass window. Kankakee firefighter Sam Sarakine had a narrow escape when a portion of the warehouse roof on which he was standing began to cave in. He leaped to the ground, suffering a wrenched left knee.

Florence officials announced that the loss was covered by insurance, and that the plant would quickly resume manufacturing. General Manager MacKay confirmed that “the fire would not affect operations of the plant and that the shear and press room departments would go back to work as scheduled … with full production slated to begin Jan. 8. He said other space is available in the plant to handle storage facilities lost by the warehouse.” He said the warehouse would be rebuilt, as soon as possible, on the same site.

The Daily Journal observed that more than one record had been set by the Florence warehouse blaze: “Considering that the fire was the largest loss in the history of Kankakee, it probably established another record — the smallest crowd. From 1 a. m. until 6 a. m. this morning, there were less than 25 spectators on hand.”

The first cooking stove made in Kankakee was manufactured in 1915, by the E-Z-Est Way Stove Company. Cooking appliances bearing the brand names Florence and Roper carried on the tradition until 1982, when the factory closed. From about 1904 to 1914, a different type of household equipment was made at the West Kankakee site. What was it?

Answer: Sewing machines. The Foley & Williams Company marketed machines under both the Foley & Williams and domestic brand names. The sewing machine company went bankrupt in 1914, and its factory was acquired by E-Z-Est-Way.