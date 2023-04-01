Kankakee receiving $95M for Court Street interchange

KANKAKEE — A $95-million reconstruction of the long-antiquated Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street is finally set and construction could begin by 2027.

The funding is broken down as:

• $40 million — Rebuild Illinois National Highway Freight Program

• $22.7 million — Federal Special Bridge Program

• $22.3 million — Federal National Highway Priority Program

• $10 million — Illinois Department of Transportation matching grant.

This massive upgrade in the city’s economically-challenged 7th Ward will cost Kankakee nothing as it currently stands.

Mayor Chris Curtis said he has been walking on cloud nine since learning of the project’s funding approval.

“I’m elated,” he said. “Lots of mayors have worked on this. The best part is this is entirely funded without the city having to contribute.”

Curtis noted past and present city leadership has continually pressed officials of this project’s importance to Kankakee’s future.

He said the 312 interchange is the last Kankakee County interchange to be rebuilt. He noted transportation officials stated the East Court interchange was difficult to get on the books because of the high price tag which all knew would be associated with it.

“Development of the east side is so important to the growth of the entire city,” Curtis said.

If the city were to seek upgrades such as alternative lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian improvements or other enhancements, those costs would be absorbed locally.

Those upgrades will most certainly be taking place, said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency.

Like most people, Brewer-Watson has long known the East Court entrance is not a welcoming site. That experience will change, she said.

“Knowing now that we are not going to need to contribute to the interchange construction we can focus on enhancements, beautification,” Brewer-Watson said. “We now can focus on ‘What can that city gateway look like?’

“We want it to be beautiful and welcoming. We want this entrance to set the standard. We want it to show people that they are in a special place,” she explained.

Word had already begun to circulate about the state’s commitment to the site. Brewer-Watson said her office received three calls last week regarding available properties in this general location.

“It has caught the attention of commercial retail and there are sites available,” she said.

<strong>LONG WAIT ENDS</strong>

The city has campaigned federal- and state-elected leaders for more than 30 years in an attempt to get the interchange rebuilt.

City administration after city administration had advocated for interchange 312 funding.

And that day has finally come.

Actual construction work would likely not take place until spring 2027. The latest the project can go out for bid is June 2026.

The demolition and the rebuild of the interchange, which has been in place since about 1965, will likely take two to three years.

Longtime 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown, who will leaving office in May as he declined to seek re-election in Tuesday’s election, described the state’s announcement as “mind boggling.”

“We just kept pestering and pestering them,” he said of state officials.

Brown said the success of this funding request can be attributed to what he called the city’s “4-by-4 relay team.” By that he meant the four most recent mayors — Curtis, Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Nina Epstein and the late Donald Green.

“I never thought I would live long enough to see this day,” Brown said. “This project will have a huge impact on Kankakee’s east side.”

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said he, State Rep. Jackie Haas and city and county officials, began putting on a full-court press with IDOT two years ago to realign projects so the interchange could be addressed.

“We would bring this up over and over,” Joyce said. “With all that is happening there now, it just makes sense to take this on now. The 312 interchange is the corridor to the east side of Kankakee County and this interchange just didn’t fit anymore.”

Haas, R-Bourbonnais, Illinois House assistant minority leader, said this investment will go miles toward improving freight productivity for the Illinois supply chain, which will bring job creation to the state.

She added that given the region’s “significant location” in the state and the access to Illinois Route 17 provides to Indiana, this investment will help stimulate Kankakee County’s local economy.

<strong>NEW DESIGN FOR REGION</strong>

Once complete, the interchange will resemble nothing of what it looks like today.

{div class=”subscriber-only”}IDOT has developed a design for what is known as a single-point urban interchange.

This design — which will be the first in IDOT’s District 3 region, which includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Grundy, Ford, Livingston, Bureau, DeKalb, Kendall and LaSalle counties — is needed to fit the construction into an area where there is limited space.

The East Court Street 312 interchange qualifies as having space restrictions. This type of interchange helps move large volumes of traffic through a limited amount of space.{/div}

{div class=”subscriber-only”}The new interchange would replace the commonly-designed, but more costly, diamond-shape interchange. These interchanges consume much more space and thus more material.{/div}

{div class=”subscriber-only”}The interchange works on the concept of traffic largely merging into the center point of the interchange, in this case right at East Court Street underneath the I-57 overpass.{/div}

{div class=”subscriber-only”}A single traffic signal, immediately beneath the highway, would then disperse traffic running in at a number of points.{/div}

{div class=”subscriber-only”}Designers have had the burden of developing an interchange here which is forced to work around the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, a high-rise apartment as well as an apartment complex. There is also the now-under-construction Ricky Rockets Fuel Center immediately east of the interchange.

Upgrades along East Court Street [Illinois Route 17] will extend from Fairmont Avenue to the west and Eastgate Industrial Parkway to the east.

In addition to the complete reconstruction of Illinois Route 17, the interstate will be widened to three lanes for northbound and southbound traffic, and the entrance and exit ramps will also be reconstructed and realigned.

The project will also include reconstruction and realignment of the existing bridge decks over Illinois Route 17 as well as the KB&S Railroad bridge.

<strong>‘A HUGE DEAL’</strong>

Like Curtis and Brown, Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush said it is hard to put into words how important this development can be for this area.

“This is a huge deal. A huge deal,” Piggush said.

Piggush added the scope of this investment, coupled with the development taking place for Ricky Rockets, will create a “magnitude of TIF increment [Tax Increment Financing] in the recently created East Court Street TIF District that the city has likely never seen.”

The belief is a modern interchange will provide much greater ease for traffic flow, particularly for semitrailer drivers who have difficulty maneuvering ever-growing trucks through the tight quarters of the intersection.

“Hallelujah, hallelujah,” exclaimed former longtime 7th Ward Alderman Steven Hunter. Hunter had pressed officials for decades regarding redevelopment of the interchange.

“This is historic. I don’t have enough words to convey my appreciation for the work [of] Sen. Patrick Joyce and Rep. Jackie Haas for getting this done,” Hunter said.

Reggie Jones, the current 7th Ward representative along with Brown, said there is no question this project has been a long time coming, but anything worth having often takes time.

“You have to withstand the process,” Jones said. “I’m a real optimistic person. I believe all things are possible. This is so important to the east side. This city is working so hard to revitalize this area and it’s happening. With this I see more business and more things happening.”{/div}