Burglaries drop, property crimes rise in Bradley

BRADLEY — As usual, the annual crime report for Bradley was a mixed bag, but two obvious trends in 2022 were significant movement within the categories of burglary and property crimes.

On the bright side, burglaries dropped significantly — by 58% — when comparing 2022 data against 2021 figures, but, at the same time, property crimes rose by 48%, Bradley Police Chief Don Barber noted during his annual report.

Barber said burglaries dropped from 121 offenses in 2021 to 50 in 2022. However, at the same time, property crimes — meaning theft — increased from 199 reports to 296, year over year.

The difference between burglary and theft can often be confusing. A theft is when control or possession of another person’s money or property takes place without their permission.

A burglary can be committed without anything being taken. A person can be charged with burglary if they enter or remain in any of a number of locations without permission with the intent to commit theft.

And Bradley has the asset of being the region’s retail hub which generates large sums of sales tax revenues, but also brings those to the area who are willing to commit property crimes.

“Property crimes are crimes of opportunity,” Barber explained. “We have retail theft, as we are the retail hub.”

Barber also noted with amazement that people continue to leave valuable property within view in parked vehicles. He said this practice leads some to commit what he labeled as a “crime of opportunity.”

Barber also reported that despite the great emphasis on educating the public and assisting those who have overdosed on drugs, most notably fentanyl, overdoses grew from five in 2021 to 14 in 2022.

“I have no clear answer for this,” he said.

He also noted illegal firearms seized grew from 17 to 32.

According to the Uniformed Crime Reports, Bradley’s crime stats are:

• Homicide: 0 [2022]; 2 [2021]

• Aggravated criminal sexual assault: 1; 6

• Robbery: 5; 3

• Aggravated battery: 7; 11

• Burglary: 50; 121

• Theft: 296; 199

• Motor vehicle theft: 16; 11

• Arson: 0; 0.

“There is always room for improvement,” Barber said.

He said residents stepping forward with information regarding those who might have been involved in crimes have also greatly assisted investigators.

Barber said in the five robberies, four arrests were made. In the aggravated battery cases, 11 arrests were made.

He added regarding the 16 vehicle thefts that while no arrests were made, investigators recovered 11 vehicles.